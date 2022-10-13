Prosecutors are deep into the first seditious conspiracy case stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents have explained to jurors hundreds of encrypted text messages. Older white men have testified about their attraction to the far-right Oath Keepers during the summer of 2020 as racial justice protests swept the nation and violence erupted on the streets of several cities. And on Wednesday, Terry Cummings, who traveled from Florida for the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, introduced the orange ammunition case and the AR-15 rifle he brought, as jurors craned their necks to get a closer look.

