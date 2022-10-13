Read full article on original website
These are the faces of the rising number of Black gun owners in the U.S.
Black gun ownership in America dates back to before the country's founding. Firearms helped aid Nat Turner's rebellion against white enslavers. Harriet Tubman famously carried her pistol along the Underground Railroad. Civil rights leaders felt it was necessary to arm themselves against potential racial violence: from journalist Ida B. Wells...
How quotation marks turned a story about a clerical error into one about voter fraud
A clerical mistake by Colorado election officials weeks ahead of the November election has taken on a conspiratorial spin, researchers found via Twitter data. The Colorado Secretary of State's office, which oversees the state's elections, accidentally mailed about 30,000 postcards to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote containing instructions for how to register. At least some of the people who received the postcards are living in the country without authorization.
Jan. 6 panel is back to present evidence in a final investigative hearing
For a livestream of today's hearing and NPR's live digital updates, head to our live blog. The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its report. "This one is going to...
Supreme Court turns away Trump objections in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
The U.S. Supreme Court for now has tossed out former President Trump's objections to the way the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals is handling the seizure of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The court's action was announced even as the Jan. 6 committee was conducting its last...
Key moments from the Oath Keepers trial
Prosecutors are deep into the first seditious conspiracy case stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents have explained to jurors hundreds of encrypted text messages. Older white men have testified about their attraction to the far-right Oath Keepers during the summer of 2020 as racial justice protests swept the nation and violence erupted on the streets of several cities. And on Wednesday, Terry Cummings, who traveled from Florida for the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, introduced the orange ammunition case and the AR-15 rifle he brought, as jurors craned their necks to get a closer look.
A jury recommends life in prison for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz
A jury has recommended that the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to 17 charges of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder....
Haitian American women are disproportionately affected by cervical cancer
More than 300,000 women around the world die from cervical cancer each year, even though the disease is actually preventable. In the U.S., women of Haitian descent are diagnosed with the illness at higher rates. From member station WLRN, Veronica Zaragovia reports on efforts to try to prevent the disease in Miami's Little Haiti.
A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century
A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
