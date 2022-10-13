ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

These are the faces of the rising number of Black gun owners in the U.S.

Black gun ownership in America dates back to before the country's founding. Firearms helped aid Nat Turner's rebellion against white enslavers. Harriet Tubman famously carried her pistol along the Underground Railroad. Civil rights leaders felt it was necessary to arm themselves against potential racial violence: from journalist Ida B. Wells...
SOCIETY
KVCR NEWS

How quotation marks turned a story about a clerical error into one about voter fraud

A clerical mistake by Colorado election officials weeks ahead of the November election has taken on a conspiratorial spin, researchers found via Twitter data. The Colorado Secretary of State's office, which oversees the state's elections, accidentally mailed about 30,000 postcards to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote containing instructions for how to register. At least some of the people who received the postcards are living in the country without authorization.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
KVCR NEWS

Key moments from the Oath Keepers trial

Prosecutors are deep into the first seditious conspiracy case stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents have explained to jurors hundreds of encrypted text messages. Older white men have testified about their attraction to the far-right Oath Keepers during the summer of 2020 as racial justice protests swept the nation and violence erupted on the streets of several cities. And on Wednesday, Terry Cummings, who traveled from Florida for the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, introduced the orange ammunition case and the AR-15 rifle he brought, as jurors craned their necks to get a closer look.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy