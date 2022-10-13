Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Roads reports 36 deaths from traffic crashes in September
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes. Nine of the 27 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, eleven...
KSNB Local4
Fundraiser benefits volunteer fire departments across Nebraska
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (KSNB) - Over 100 volunteer fire departments received donations in Cambridge on Friday afternoon. They were courtesy of First State Bank and the Farnam Economic Development Corporation. The pair decided to raffle off a Polaris Ranger. Raffle ticket buyers got to choose which volunteer fire department got the...
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
KSNB Local4
New York woman arrested after 103 pounds of suspected marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop
SIDNEY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York woman on Thursday after finding more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. A Trooper saw an eastbound vehicle speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70 at 10:15 p.m. MT. During...
Comments / 0