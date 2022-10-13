ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNB Local4

Fundraiser benefits volunteer fire departments across Nebraska

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (KSNB) - Over 100 volunteer fire departments received donations in Cambridge on Friday afternoon. They were courtesy of First State Bank and the Farnam Economic Development Corporation. The pair decided to raffle off a Polaris Ranger. Raffle ticket buyers got to choose which volunteer fire department got the...
CAMBRIDGE, NE
KSNB Local4

Here comes the frigid side of autumn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
HASTINGS, NE

