Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
WKYC
Hope Meadows Foundation in Northeast Ohio harnesses power of horses to promote healing
WADSWORTH, Ohio — At a barn in Wadsworth, horses and humans are working together to promote healing. Hope Meadows, a non-profit, uses the power of equine therapy to help those they serve work through trauma, focus on communication and create a space to reflect and grow. Co-founders of Hope...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
coolcleveland.com
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins
CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
She paints local landmarks with coffee, capturing them in nostalgic wonder
Alyssa Ennis is an artist from Ashtabula who paints intricately detailed landscapes, architecture and landmarks of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio with an unusual medium — coffee.
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Wild Winter Lights returns in November
CLEVELAND — Wild Winter Lights will run for its fourth year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting Nov. 15 with displays along the holiday trail featuring millions of lights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend
Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele. She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio. “There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being...
It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein
Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
They did it again! The Guardians! SpongeBob! Take that New York! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Confession time: I thought it was over. Bottom of the ninth inning, the Yankees had a 5-3 lead over Cleveland. The Guardians’ first two hitters were Luke Maile and Myles Straw. The bottom of the batting order.
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Baldwin Wallace named one of the top music business schools in the world
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the second time in three years, Baldwin Wallace University has been named one of the top music business schools in the world by Billboard. The music industry magazine’s list of “2022 Top Music Business Schools” was put together after analyzing information provided by the schools, industry recommendations and alumni credentials, among other criteria.
20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL
The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.
Teaser trailer released for 'A Christmas Story' sequel
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Oh fudge -- Ralphie Parker is back. On Monday, HBO Max released its first teaser trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story." Like the original, the upcoming sequel is set in Cleveland, with the movie's IMDB page describing its plot as follows:
fentoninprint.com
The history of Sweetest Day
Dating back to 1922, Sweetest Day has been celebrated on the third Saturday of October. This year, that puts Sweetest Day on Oct. 15. Although it is a well-known day, it is not an official holiday and many people may not know much about the origin or the meaning behind it.
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
