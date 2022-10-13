ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet

MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins

CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
Cleveland.com

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
WKYC

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Wild Winter Lights returns in November

CLEVELAND — Wild Winter Lights will run for its fourth year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting Nov. 15 with displays along the holiday trail featuring millions of lights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
WKYC

Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend

Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele. She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio. “There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being...
Cleveland.com

It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein

Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
Cleveland.com

Baldwin Wallace named one of the top music business schools in the world

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the second time in three years, Baldwin Wallace University has been named one of the top music business schools in the world by Billboard. The music industry magazine’s list of “2022 Top Music Business Schools” was put together after analyzing information provided by the schools, industry recommendations and alumni credentials, among other criteria.
WKYC

Teaser trailer released for 'A Christmas Story' sequel

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Oh fudge -- Ralphie Parker is back. On Monday, HBO Max released its first teaser trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story." Like the original, the upcoming sequel is set in Cleveland, with the movie's IMDB page describing its plot as follows:
fentoninprint.com

The history of Sweetest Day

Dating back to 1922, Sweetest Day has been celebrated on the third Saturday of October. This year, that puts Sweetest Day on Oct. 15. Although it is a well-known day, it is not an official holiday and many people may not know much about the origin or the meaning behind it.
