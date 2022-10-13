Rockdale County rolls out public tours for courthouse complex

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office opens Southside precinct to residents
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public. On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival
May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) - Get Canoo Inc. Report. The weather was picture-perfect Saturday for the 42nd annual Olde Town Fall Festival in Conyers, and thousands turned out to enjoy the food, entertainment, crafts, costume contest, scarecrow contest and more. Click for more.PHOTOS: 42nd annual Olde Town Fall Festival.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Commitment from Rising 2024 QB
Georgia had been trending recently, but now it's official. Ryan Puglisi, a QB out of Avon (Ct.), has committed to Georgia. Puglisi also held offers from schools like Alabama, Michigan State, LSU, Florida, and others. None of them were able to hold off the Dawgs.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NFC South Trade: Panthers Dump ‘Confused’ WR Robbie Anderson
The weather was picture-perfect Saturday for the 42nd annual Olde Town Fall Festival in Conyers, and thousands turned out to enjoy the food, entertainment, crafts, costume contest, scarecrow contest and more. Click for more.PHOTOS: 42nd annual Olde Town Fall Festival.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
JUST IN: Georgia Without Kendall Milton
Georgia football is set to host the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores and they will be without junior running back Kendall Milton. Dawgs Daily was in attendance on the sideline for pregame and Milton was not dressed out during the warmup for Saturday's matchup.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 5 Delayed Due to Weather
The lone win-or-go-home game in this year’s divisional series is going to be pushed back a bit because of Mother Nature. The weather was picture-perfect Saturday for the 42nd annual Olde Town Fall Festival in Conyers, and thousands turned out to enjoy the food, entertainment, crafts, costume contest, scarecrow contest and more. Click for more.PHOTOS: 42nd annual Olde Town Fall Festival.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Stays at No. 1 in Polls, Tennessee Makes Jump
“We had an awesome week. We had great practices Tuesday, Wednesday. What a great week for the University of Georgia, with homecoming being this weekend, Good Morning America being here and giving us great recognition. Then our team coming out and dominating. We started fast. I just think it’s a great week to be a University of Georgia Bulldog.”
Comments / 0