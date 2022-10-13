Read full article on original website
Wild Goose Canning Line for sale
For immediate sale a wild goose evo wg2, twist rinse & depal. The machine is set up to run 12, 16 or 19.2 oz cans at a rate of about 4 bbl / hr. The twist rinse can only do 12oz or 16oz, but the depal is adjustable and would work with a 19.2 if another twist was added. We had a few extras added to the machine when we it was purchased in 2020 including the changes to make it mobile.
10 Bbl Jacket Fermenter Un-used. QTY 4 $30k OBO
10 Bbl Jacket Fermenter Un-used. QTY 4 $30k OBO ( $7,800 ) 10 Bbl FV. jacketed with all parts, CIP arm w/sprayball, PRV, HOP Port, Butterfly Valves, only minor scuffs from shipping. Rated 2 Bar for Uni tank. Brand New. 99 inches high 46 wide. Carbonation stone optional extra. Only...
Four piece set – (2) 1bbl fermentors and (2) 1bbl brite tanks
Four piece set - (2) 1bbl fermentors and (2) 1bbl brite tanks ( $2,400 ) Comes with four lids, two with cooling coils, two blanks. Lids have prv and CO2 connection. In good shape and well taken care of.
Used 3 BBL Gas and Electric Brewing System For Sale
Used 3 BBL Gas and Electric Brewing System For Sale ( $12,500 ) 3 BBL Electric Brewing System by Stout Tanks & Kettles with electric controls system by Brewmation (original that came with the system). Originally installed Aug 2012. Kettle retrofit to use direct fire (flat stainless bottom plate in place of cone) or electric elements through the side ports. This 3 Vessel system includes the HLT, MT, and Boil Kettle, along with the control panel.
250 bbl Foeder/White Oak tank
250 bbl Foeder (up to 9). We used these for a foeder aged 10% barley wine. The tanks are currently cleaned with soda ash and packed with citric acid. These were used as non- sour foeders. Features. Top and side manway door. 2″ bottom port. 1.5″ sample port.
4 Head Stainless steel Gravity bottle filler
Stainless steel open top gravity filler, ideal for non carbonated or lightly carbed beverages. Adjustable to any bottle size, tri clamp fittings and float fill leveler. We have two of these fillers available and they can be hooked tandem to increase capacity to 8 head. Price is listed per each...
XpressFill XF4500C – Carbonated Beverage Counter Pressure 2 Spout Can Filler
XpressFill XF4500C - Carbonated Beverage Counter Pressure 2 Spout Can Filler ( $3,500 ) This filler was purchased from another brewery after being used twice and has not been used since. It’s incredibly clean and has just been stored in a closet for the last year while we were opening. We do not can in house so have no use for it. Trying to find it a new home where it will be useful.
7 Bbl BBT Full Jacketed ( $5,500 )
7 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank. Sprayball, CIP ARM, Perlick Sample Port, Carbonation Stone, Port for Temp Gauge (not included sorry). Two Butterfly Valves We are selling these to purchase one larger to match new tanks. More than one available. 39 inch Diameter 89 inches Tall. On Pallets Ready to...
