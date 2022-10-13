ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Comedy Club hosts Halloween special in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local Grand Rapids comedy club is putting on a special treat for audience members in honor of Halloween. The Comedy Project puts on all kinds of special shows and events throughout the year, but on the last two weekends of Oct., they're taking their creativity in a whole other spooky direction.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman-owned small business opens in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new small business run by two women has officially opened their doors to the public in Grand Haven. It's called "Awaken: Mind & Body" which offers counseling, massages, skincare, yoga and so much more. "We basically want to help people help themselves, if that...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Pharmhouse Wellness hosting pumpkin drive through Oct. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan cannabis grower Pharmhouse Wellness wants to make sure every child has a pumpkin to decorate this Halloween. From now until Oct. 19, you can help their mission by stopping by Pharmhouse Wellness or Muskegon-based cannabis grower Michigrown for their pumpkin drive. More than...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Habitat for Humanity unveils 1st all-electric homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Habitat for Humanity of Kent County unveiled the organization’s very first all-concrete homes Thursday. This will not only benefit the new homeowners, but everyone else, too. It’s all on one lot, but will eventually become three, brand new, single family homes in the Baxter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

