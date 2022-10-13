Read full article on original website
Teacher of the Week surprised during school assembly
HOLLAND, Michigan — Our next Teacher of the Week has been teaching in the same district her entire 27-year career. Becky Heneveld was totally surprised when 13 ON YOUR SIDE popped up at an assembly to deliver the news. “You can see their faces and see the lightbulbs happen...
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
Comedy Club hosts Halloween special in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local Grand Rapids comedy club is putting on a special treat for audience members in honor of Halloween. The Comedy Project puts on all kinds of special shows and events throughout the year, but on the last two weekends of Oct., they're taking their creativity in a whole other spooky direction.
Woman-owned small business opens in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new small business run by two women has officially opened their doors to the public in Grand Haven. It's called "Awaken: Mind & Body" which offers counseling, massages, skincare, yoga and so much more. "We basically want to help people help themselves, if that...
Man found putting phone into Goodwill fitting room with women inside
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were searching for a man who placed a phone under the door of a changing room in a Lowell Township store on Friday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. The man was identified on Saturday with help from the community. A 19- and...
Controversial mural at Grant Public Schools will remain, with some adjustments
GRANT, Michigan — Grant Public Schools has announced their decision regarding the mural painted by a student in the health center inside Grant Middle School. The school released a statement Thursday saying the mural will remain, with some adjustments. At the student artist's request, the mural will be returned...
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
'Standing up against censorship': West Michigan libraries push back against book bans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent report from PEN America found there’s been an increase in books bans in schools. It says more than 1,600 book title were banned during the 2021-22 school year. Public libraries are also being targeted. Book challenges and bans have happened right here...
Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
Pharmhouse Wellness hosting pumpkin drive through Oct. 19
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan cannabis grower Pharmhouse Wellness wants to make sure every child has a pumpkin to decorate this Halloween. From now until Oct. 19, you can help their mission by stopping by Pharmhouse Wellness or Muskegon-based cannabis grower Michigrown for their pumpkin drive. More than...
Grand Rapids restaurant, credited with helping transform downtown area, celebrates 25 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant that helped transform downtown Grand Rapids in the 1990's is celebrating it's silver anniversary!. Bistro Bella Vita opened in 1997, offering French and Italian cuisine. It was among the first to embrace the local food movement, buying farm fresh produce, dairy and meats.
Kent District Library hosting 'Lost Water Bottles of Summertime' exhibit at Caledonia branch
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Fall may have arrived, but the Kent District Library announced that it's hosting the unique "Lost Water Bottles of Summertime" exhibit at their Caledonia Township branch. Usually, there is a different display planned out by library patrons each month but for October, they were coming up...
Habitat for Humanity unveils 1st all-electric homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Habitat for Humanity of Kent County unveiled the organization’s very first all-concrete homes Thursday. This will not only benefit the new homeowners, but everyone else, too. It’s all on one lot, but will eventually become three, brand new, single family homes in the Baxter...
'He's a good friend to have'; West Ottawa High School students fundraise for classmate recovering after crash
HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Ottawa High School student is still in the hospital after a car crash last month. His mom says he's on the road to recovery, and his friends are showing their support to help get him there. 16-year-old Sam Smalldon is a junior in school,...
Hispanic Center of Western MI hosting last mobile mammography clinic for women
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's 13 Friends for Life Day -- the time to remind you and your friends to know her normal. That includes everything from a self breast exam to scheduling a yearly mammogram. Local health officials want to encourage Hispanic women to really know their normal...
'JOIN TOGETHER' | Kentwood needs help stocking free little food pantry
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Against the gray October sky, a strong gust of wind blows a white flag right outside of the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th Street Southeast. The flag dons the city's seal, reading "City of Kentwood: A Community Effort." That three-word motto is something recreation program coordinator...
Grant Public Schools: 'No final decision was made' on the future of controversial mural
GRANT, Mich. — After a Grant Public Schools board of Education meeting on Monday night, rumors have swirled regarding the future of a mural some parents in the district claim includes "witchcraft". Some on social media have said the board decided in a closed session to paint over this...
Mural at Grant Middle School leaves parents outraged over transgender flag and symbols deemed as 'witchcraft'
GRANT, Mich. — A mural at Grant Middle School was subject to debate at Monday night's school board meeting, with some parents opposed to its use of LGBTQ imagery and other content. "I put my art up there to make people feel welcome," says Evelyn Gonzales, a Grant High...
'Time to retire': Grand Valley Marine to close doors after 58 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 58 years in business, Grand Valley Marine in Grandville will permanently close its doors next month. Owner Jeff Noel said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he's ready to retire and adds that it's been difficult to find Marine techs to work on customer boats, describing the trade as a specialized field.
Vote to keep Grand Rapids the Best Beer City in the country
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids says the time has come for everyone to help keep Grand Rapids known as the Best Beer City in the country. A panel of beer experts has selected 20 cities that customers say has the best scenes to check out, and Grand Rapids is #1 on the list.
