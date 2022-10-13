Read full article on original website
Used 3 BBL Gas and Electric Brewing System For Sale
Used 3 BBL Gas and Electric Brewing System For Sale ( $12,500 ) 3 BBL Electric Brewing System by Stout Tanks & Kettles with electric controls system by Brewmation (original that came with the system). Originally installed Aug 2012. Kettle retrofit to use direct fire (flat stainless bottom plate in place of cone) or electric elements through the side ports. This 3 Vessel system includes the HLT, MT, and Boil Kettle, along with the control panel.
Wild Goose Canning Line for sale
For immediate sale a wild goose evo wg2, twist rinse & depal. The machine is set up to run 12, 16 or 19.2 oz cans at a rate of about 4 bbl / hr. The twist rinse can only do 12oz or 16oz, but the depal is adjustable and would work with a 19.2 if another twist was added. We had a few extras added to the machine when we it was purchased in 2020 including the changes to make it mobile.
4 Head Stainless steel Gravity bottle filler
Stainless steel open top gravity filler, ideal for non carbonated or lightly carbed beverages. Adjustable to any bottle size, tri clamp fittings and float fill leveler. We have two of these fillers available and they can be hooked tandem to increase capacity to 8 head. Price is listed per each...
Heybike Launches 3 New Ebike Models including Fat Tire Version
Ebike company HeyBike just launched three new models for the ebike world. Two are 500 watt commuter style ebikes with thinner tires while the biggest one features 26 inch tires and a 750 watt rear hub motor. They made the announcement via a Youtube live event on Sunday evening.
Established SW Colorado Brew Pub For Sale
Established SW Colorado Brew Pub For Sale ( $1,900,000 ) Avalanche Brewing Company of Silverton, CO for sale. SW Colorado Brewpub business and main street commercial real estate. This business opportunity is turn key for prospective buyers regardless of experience in the industry. Currently 7bbl brewery with room for expansion in both dining and production. Currently brewpub does not do retail sale outside the restaurant, but could be expanded under new ownership. Current owners have 10 plus years of operating experience with well established reputation and year round customer and employee base. Owners looking to pursue different opportunities, are willing to help train new owners and/or management as well as staff. Well documented financials available to prospective buyer demonstrate growth annually. Updated commercial appraisal already completed.
10 Bbl Jacket Fermenter Un-used. QTY 4 $30k OBO
10 Bbl Jacket Fermenter Un-used. QTY 4 $30k OBO ( $7,800 ) 10 Bbl FV. jacketed with all parts, CIP arm w/sprayball, PRV, HOP Port, Butterfly Valves, only minor scuffs from shipping. Rated 2 Bar for Uni tank. Brand New. 99 inches high 46 wide. Carbonation stone optional extra. Only...
XpressFill XF4500C – Carbonated Beverage Counter Pressure 2 Spout Can Filler
XpressFill XF4500C - Carbonated Beverage Counter Pressure 2 Spout Can Filler ( $3,500 ) This filler was purchased from another brewery after being used twice and has not been used since. It’s incredibly clean and has just been stored in a closet for the last year while we were opening. We do not can in house so have no use for it. Trying to find it a new home where it will be useful.
250 bbl Foeder/White Oak tank
250 bbl Foeder (up to 9). We used these for a foeder aged 10% barley wine. The tanks are currently cleaned with soda ash and packed with citric acid. These were used as non- sour foeders. Features. Top and side manway door. 2″ bottom port. 1.5″ sample port.
7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA)
7bbl Brewery and Taproom ready for new location and owners (USA) ( $250,000 ) Complete brewery and taproom ready to relocate anywhere in the USA/ Mexico / Canada, or stay in Colorado. 3 vessel 7bbl brewhouse, (3) 7bbl FVs, (1) 3bbl FV, taproom bar, furniture and draft equipment, cold storage, chillers, kegs, packaging equipment, hoses and other fixtures all available. If you have a location in mind, that’s everything needed. If you’re looking for a location, we can help with that also. After signing a non-disclosure agreement more details will be provided. Buyer must arrange transportation. Serious inquiries only.
Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals
Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Four piece set – (2) 1bbl fermentors and (2) 1bbl brite tanks
Four piece set - (2) 1bbl fermentors and (2) 1bbl brite tanks ( $2,400 ) Comes with four lids, two with cooling coils, two blanks. Lids have prv and CO2 connection. In good shape and well taken care of.
Genie debuts Li-Ion battery option for select slabs
Genie has debuted a new Lithium-Ion battery option for GS E-Drive slab scissor lifts. Genie Lithium-Ion batteries have been specifically designed for MEWPs and are certified by the independent certification organization Underwriters Laboratory (UL) against fire, electric shock and explosion. The zero-maintenance Genie Lithium-Ion battery’s fully-sealed IP67 housing protects it...
7 Bbl BBT Full Jacketed ( $5,500 )
7 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank. Sprayball, CIP ARM, Perlick Sample Port, Carbonation Stone, Port for Temp Gauge (not included sorry). Two Butterfly Valves We are selling these to purchase one larger to match new tanks. More than one available. 39 inch Diameter 89 inches Tall. On Pallets Ready to...
Elevek transport platform set for Bauma debut
The TP7 transport platform from Portugal-based manufacturer Elevek will be unveiled at Bauma 2022, according to the company. With a payload of 2 tonnes and a modular cabin size from 2.2m to 3.2m, the TP7 is said to be ideal for transporting materials with large dimensions with a medium to high load capacity.
2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK / UNITANK (3 Available)
2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK / UNITANK (3 Available) ( $14,500 ) I am selling these 2015 Deutsche Beverage 30 BBL jacketed fermentation tanks. They are in good shape and ready for service. Asking $14,500 each. The tanks will be located in Frankfort, IN after October 26th. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
$118,000 Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV Can Complete A Refill In 3 Minutes Offering 620-Mile Range
Two years after the first concept was shown, the hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina Vision has made its premiere at the Paris motor show. The French automaker is now accepting reservations for the upcoming production vehicle. Company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard received French President Emmanuel Macron this morning for...
