Established SW Colorado Brew Pub For Sale ( $1,900,000 ) Avalanche Brewing Company of Silverton, CO for sale. SW Colorado Brewpub business and main street commercial real estate. This business opportunity is turn key for prospective buyers regardless of experience in the industry. Currently 7bbl brewery with room for expansion in both dining and production. Currently brewpub does not do retail sale outside the restaurant, but could be expanded under new ownership. Current owners have 10 plus years of operating experience with well established reputation and year round customer and employee base. Owners looking to pursue different opportunities, are willing to help train new owners and/or management as well as staff. Well documented financials available to prospective buyer demonstrate growth annually. Updated commercial appraisal already completed.

SILVERTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO