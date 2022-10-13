Read full article on original website
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
WCVB
Classes canceled in Mass. cities of Haverhill, Malden with teacher strikes expected
HAVERHILL, Mass. — School officials in Haverhill and Malden have canceled classes on Monday with teachers strikes expected to start in both Massachusetts cities. The president of the Malden Education Association, Deb Gesualdo, said that teachers will be on strike Monday after spending nearly 11 hours at the negotiating table with the Malden School Committee on Sunday alone.
WCVB
Taunton girl returns home from school with rope burns, mother says she wasn't notified of injury
TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is searching for answers after her 7-year-old daughter suffered rope burns while at school and she was not notified about the incident. Lauren Williams said her daughter, a second grader at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School, told her that two students wrapped a jump...
NECN
Teachers in Haverhill Another Step Closer to Strike
Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts may be closer to striking on Monday after a seven hour meeting on Saturday yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union. According to the Haverhill Teachers Negotiating Subcommittee, the union did not agree with the committee's financial offer. The subcommittee says the...
Haverhill cancels Monday classes after teacher’s union, schools unable to reach deal
Haverhill students will have to stay home Monday after the teachers’ union, the Haverhill Education Association, and Haverhill Public Schools were unable to reach an agreement on Sunday. The lack of resolution sets the stage for the Haverhill educators to begin a formal strike. According to a statement on...
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man
The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Police Department members get selfie with CHiP’s “Ponce”
“CHiP 7 Mary 4 “Ponch” (Erik Estrada) with MPD 30 Chief Perkins and LPD 146 Chief Perkins, Sunday morning at the IACP Chief’s Conference. Keep both wheels on the pavement!”-Middleborough Police Department.
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
WCVB
These are the spookiest cities in the US
Several locales across the U.S. claim to be king when it comes to Halloween. But three in particular -- Savannah, Georgia; New Orleans and Salem, Massachusetts -- have the haunting histories to truly earn the title. The trio of historic cities, each of them at least a couple of centuries...
whdh.com
Groton elementary school cancels Monday classes after over nearly students report symptoms
GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Florence Roche Elementary school will be closed for cleaning Monday, days after 200 students came down with a norovirus-like illness, the school district announced Sunday evening. The main reasons for the closure were to accommodate for the amount of students who are required to remain home...
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass
BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
More than a dozen striking Teamsters members arrested in Plympton
PLYMPTON, Mass. — More than a dozen striking Teamsters members were arrested at the Sysco Food Distribution plant in Plympton on Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a disturbance at the plant on Spring Street found 400 local and national Teamsters members who were blocking both entrances to the facility with tractor-trailers, according to the Plympton Police Department.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman walking dog surrounded by 9 aggressive coyotes
“On 10/15/22 at 9:30 PM, Swampscott Police received a call from a resident who was walking their dog on Rockyledge Rd. The caller reported a large group of coyotes was now surrounding them and their dog, the caller stated that this group of coyotes were not backing down from them.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
WCVB
SELT and Bear-Paw Regional Greenways are working on conservation efforts in New Hampshire
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Route 4 in New Hampshire has attracted many artists and craftspeople to its unspoiled region.Susan Pratt-Smith is a stained-glass maker who lives in Northwood, New Hampshire. Her work with dichroic glass — glass that reflects more than one color — is stunning and has made her a familiar name with that particular glass craft.
Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen. The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this week in...
Tufts Daily
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
Comments / 0