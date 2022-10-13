Car ends up in yard after crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash across the street from Mary Munford Playground in Richmond resulted in a car on the sidewalk and another on its side in the front yard of a house.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a “minor traffic infraction” caused two cars to collide on the corner of West Cary Street and Westmoreland Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

A crash on the corner of West Cary Street and Westmoreland Street resulted in one car on the side walk and another on its side in the front yard of a house. (Photo: Andrew Breton)

One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

