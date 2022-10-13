Car ends up in yard after crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash across the street from Mary Munford Playground in Richmond resulted in a car on the sidewalk and another on its side in the front yard of a house.
According to the Richmond Police Department, a “minor traffic infraction” caused two cars to collide on the corner of West Cary Street and Westmoreland Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The crash is located on I-95 north near mile marker 2, just after West Broad Street. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles. The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were all closed to address the crash.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after she fatally hit a pedestrian and injured another with her car Sunday evening. The incident happened around the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Police say two pedestrians...
A Henrico County Police officer was assaulted and suffered minor injuries while trying to break up a large fight at Highland Springs High School Monday morning, police said. The fight began among a handful of students shortly after 9 a.m. and quickly escalated into a larger fight, according to police. A school resource officer used pepper spray to try to separate the participants but was assaulted and injured during that attempt, police said in a statement.
Chesterfield County says federal law blocks it from approving a marijuana dispensary even though Virginia law allows it. And, a reward is being offered for the return of a giant squash that went missing after winning a Blue Ribbon at the Virginia State Fair. Those have been among the most...
