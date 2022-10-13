ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yIr6_0iXymNMp00

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the tree fell across Lakewood Drive between Limona Road and West Windhorst Road.

WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver

It took down powerlines and crash on top of two vehicles that were traveling on Lakewood Drive.

No serious injuries were reported.

Deputies said Lakewood Drive is expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish woman dies in one-car crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March has been found competent to proceed with the case. In court documents filed Oct. 10, Judge Lon Arend accepted a court-appointed doctor’s...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Families escape early morning condo fire in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Vicky Cole returned to what's left of her apartment at the Enclave at Sabal Pointe condo complex in St. Petersburg as the sun came up on Sunday. "You can look outside from inside of the house," Vicky said. "The inside is water damaged, there's smoke - soot - dirt. We just have to start over and we don't know where were gonna stay and the next couple of days what it's gonna be."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy