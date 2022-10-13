Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the tree fell across Lakewood Drive between Limona Road and West Windhorst Road.WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver
It took down powerlines and crash on top of two vehicles that were traveling on Lakewood Drive.
No serious injuries were reported.
Deputies said Lakewood Drive is expected to be closed for several hours.
