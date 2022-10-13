Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into woman’s residence in Marion County
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s residence in Marion County and sent her multiple messages while inside the home. On Friday, October 14, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy spoke with a female victim over the phone who reported that Cody Lance Hills had broken into her home.
blackchronicle.com
14 found living in ‘deplorable’ Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary residence after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 individuals living in deplorable situations with makeshift electrical traces powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County man arrested after speeding off from Citrus County traffic stop
A Lake County man was jailed on accusations he sped off from a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s traffic stop before he was later caught with vials of liquid testosterone. Deputies apprehended John Wesley Smith III the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, from the parking lot of the...
‘We want the death penalty’: Jury finds Palatka man guilty of killing his girlfriend’s nephews
PAKATKA, Fla. — Jury deliberation in the murder trial against Mark Wilson Junior took a little over two hours on Thursday. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed burglary. “Almost like something was lifted off your chest,”...
leesburg-news.com
Man caught with hashish outside Grand Island Reserve pool
An Umatilla man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after Eustis police found hashish and a bong in his vehicle outside the Grand Island Reserve community pool. Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the pool, located at 3153 Zander Drive. The pool is in a secluded part of the neighborhood and is closed at night, according to the police report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 13
Charles Edward Lindsay, 50, Hernando, arrested Oct. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
villages-news.com
$20,000 in fines racked up over junk car at dead couple’s home in The Villages
More than $20,000 in deed compliance fines have been racked up over a junk car at a dead couple’s home in The Villages. The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors learned of the staggering figure during a meeting Friday at Savannah Center. The home at 2016 Cordero Court...
villages-news.com
Fines looming at long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages
Fines are looming at a long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages. The home located at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
ocala-news.com
Convicted felon arrested in Ocala after being accused of shooting at occupied vehicle
A 24-year-old convicted felon was arrested in Ocala after he was accused of firing multiple gunshots at an occupied vehicle. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the 5200 block of NW 57th Avenue in Ocala in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, the corporal...
Florida Man Pleads Guilty In 'Brutal' Attack On Black Shopper
'Racially-motivated hate crimes have no place in our society,' a federal official said.
Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are investigating after they found human remains in a burned-out vehicle. Deputies said they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on NE 231st Ave. in Silver Springs around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and found a car destroyed by fire with human remains inside.
click orlando
Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago. In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach...
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ passenger arrested after tossing marijuana out car’s window
A “nervous” passenger was arrested after allegedly tossing marijuana out a car’s window prior to a traffic stop. Jovante DeShawn Hall, 21, of Fruitland Park, was riding as a passenger in a black Toyota Camry at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on Rolling Acres Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was seen tossing an item out the window of the car, which was about to be pulled over because the car’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The marijuana, which weighed 1.9 grams, was found by police and it was put into an evidence bag.
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man accused of striking co-worker with metal pipe
A 42-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a co-worker’s back with a metal pipe. On Thursday, October 13, an MCSO corporal responded to Marion Masonry Materials located at 3855 NE 35th Street in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident involving two employees.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County
Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
orlandomedicalnews.com
DOH and DCF Visit Marion County CORE Network
Ocala — State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, alongside community partners, visited the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) in Marion County - a comprehensive network of addiction and opioid treatment.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
click orlando
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
