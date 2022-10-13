ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Man caught with hashish outside Grand Island Reserve pool

An Umatilla man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after Eustis police found hashish and a bong in his vehicle outside the Grand Island Reserve community pool. Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the pool, located at 3153 Zander Drive. The pool is in a secluded part of the neighborhood and is closed at night, according to the police report.
EUSTIS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Oct. 13

Charles Edward Lindsay, 50, Hernando, arrested Oct. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
HERNANDO, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Fines looming at long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages

Fines are looming at a long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages. The home located at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
villages-news.com

‘Nervous’ passenger arrested after tossing marijuana out car’s window

A “nervous” passenger was arrested after allegedly tossing marijuana out a car’s window prior to a traffic stop. Jovante DeShawn Hall, 21, of Fruitland Park, was riding as a passenger in a black Toyota Camry at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on Rolling Acres Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was seen tossing an item out the window of the car, which was about to be pulled over because the car’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The marijuana, which weighed 1.9 grams, was found by police and it was put into an evidence bag.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man accused of striking co-worker with metal pipe

A 42-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a co-worker’s back with a metal pipe. On Thursday, October 13, an MCSO corporal responded to Marion Masonry Materials located at 3855 NE 35th Street in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident involving two employees.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County

Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
LEE COUNTY, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

DOH and DCF Visit Marion County CORE Network

Ocala — State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, alongside community partners, visited the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) in Marion County - a comprehensive network of addiction and opioid treatment.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
MARION COUNTY, FL

