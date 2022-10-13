When you live around here, sometimes you forget King Mountain, North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most historical treasures. And this very important spot in Kings Mountain just so happens to be a gorgeous place to enjoy the fall foliage. Every school from across North Carolina comes and teaches the kids about the battle of Kings Mountain. This weekend my family and I took a stroll through the place that many say turned the tide of the revolutionary period in the United States.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO