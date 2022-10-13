FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials were investigating an overnight crash after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a canal in Wilton Manors.No injuries were reported during the incident, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at NE 7th Avenue and 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale fire officials said.Police and fire crews were called to the scene along with a tow truck to remove the vehicle.Officials said the vehicle's occupants were out of the water when first responders arrived.

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO