New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Tom Brady dropped a couple of loud F-bombs while yelling at his offensive line on the sideline
Tom Brady has thrown a number of fits on the sideline during his legendary career and we can add another one to the list from Sunday’s Bucs-Steelers game as he was heard screaming at his offensive lineman on the bench in the first half. Brady and the Bucs got...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Russell Wilson responds to Marshawn Lynch's comments about QB
Former running back Marshawn Lynch went on Richard Sherman’s podcast earlier this week and while many fans were expecting him to pile on quarterback Russell Wilson for his struggles, Lynch actually had supportive and encouraging things to say about his former teammate. Wilson, of course, threw an interception at...
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
The veteran wide receiver insists he isn't retired.
Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
The Buffalo Bills are blessed with plenty of offensive firepower as is, but a hypothetical trade could solve the struggles they've had at a vital position.
Report: Matt Rhule's firing of Joe Brady didn't sit well with Panthers players
On Friday, The Athletic published one spicy meatball of a story about Matt Rhule’s rugged reign over the Carolina Panthers. And, as any story about a three-year tenure that ended in a midseason dismissal would go, there weren’t too many flattering details. One of those specifics—in a move...
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA・
Report: Panthers listening to trade offers for RB Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is always in on every deal—even when it could be for his most important player. According to ESPN senior writer Adam Schefter, the team is taking inquiries on Christian McCaffrey. In fact, they’ve already turned a few of them down as recently as last week.
Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has played his way into a very big payday. Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors, and the deal is likely to be finalized later Saturday, his agents confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This is certainly a pretty good...
