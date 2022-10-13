Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Beehive distribution program underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Have you heard the buzz? The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is rolling out beehives to people who want them. It’s an effort to help pollinators procreate and spread further around the commonwealth. The hives do not come with bees, but it takes...
NBC12
Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime. “We do not ignore the problem. We do not sidestep it. We do not turn our head and ignore it,” said Youngkin. Dubbed “Operation Bold Blue Line,”...
NBC12
Some Virginia Red Cross volunteers return from deployment to Florida
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Red Cross sent dozens of volunteers to Florida and most of them stayed for 2 weeks. Those volunteers are just now starting to come back home. Ed and Renee Miller were among the first wave of volunteers to leave Virginia to help those impacted by the storm. The couple shared stories about volunteering in Florida where they sometimes pulled 12 hour days to try to assist victims of the storm.
NBC12
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.
Questions remain as to how many borrowers in Virginia no longer qualify for federal student loan forgiveness under new eligibility requirements for President Biden’s debt cancellation program. On September 29, the U.S. Department of Education changed the guidance on its website to say that “borrowers with federal student loans...
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze likely Wednesday and Thursday morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re calling Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day as a winter chill arrives and our first freeze of the season is possible Wednesday and Thursday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia because temperatures in the mid to...
NBC12
Co-sleeping deaths on the rise for babies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Data is showing that the practice of co-sleeping with your baby is on the rise. Officials are saying it’s also the reason behind some infant deaths. According to the CDC, about 3,500 babies in the US die each year as a result of co-sleeping. Some of those deaths are happening right here in Virginia.
Comments / 0