Virginia State

Beehive distribution program underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Have you heard the buzz? The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is rolling out beehives to people who want them. It’s an effort to help pollinators procreate and spread further around the commonwealth. The hives do not come with bees, but it takes...
Some Virginia Red Cross volunteers return from deployment to Florida

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Red Cross sent dozens of volunteers to Florida and most of them stayed for 2 weeks. Those volunteers are just now starting to come back home. Ed and Renee Miller were among the first wave of volunteers to leave Virginia to help those impacted by the storm. The couple shared stories about volunteering in Florida where they sometimes pulled 12 hour days to try to assist victims of the storm.
Co-sleeping deaths on the rise for babies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Data is showing that the practice of co-sleeping with your baby is on the rise. Officials are saying it’s also the reason behind some infant deaths. According to the CDC, about 3,500 babies in the US die each year as a result of co-sleeping. Some of those deaths are happening right here in Virginia.
