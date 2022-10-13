RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Red Cross sent dozens of volunteers to Florida and most of them stayed for 2 weeks. Those volunteers are just now starting to come back home. Ed and Renee Miller were among the first wave of volunteers to leave Virginia to help those impacted by the storm. The couple shared stories about volunteering in Florida where they sometimes pulled 12 hour days to try to assist victims of the storm.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO