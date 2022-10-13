West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht: Hammers qualify for Europa Conference League knockout stages after first-half strikes from Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma... before holding off a late charge after Sebastiano Esposito's penalty

With a strike that can only catch the eye of a certain national team manager, Jarrod Bowen all but ensured West Ham will reach the Europa Conference League’s round of 16.

They are not confirmed as topping their group but with West Ham needing only a point from their two final games – against Danish side Silkeborg and FCSB of Romania – manager David Moyes knows it would take a Devon Loch-esque collapse from here.

Bowen bagged his third goal in four games since the international break in which he was an unused England substitute, a scorching strike to follow up Said Benrahma’s free-kick opener.

They were two moments of beauty in a match that risked being overshadowed by ugliness with Anderlecht’s fans ripping plastic seats for use as missiles and throwing flares at the home support.

In better news, Bowen can now say he is West Ham's all-time top European scorer with six goals, level with Johnny Byrne and David Cross, and Moyes said afterwards: 'Hopefully he can score a few more. He looks a threat every time we play him.'

Thursday night's win means West Ham are guaranteed to finish second in their group at least, which would send them into a two-legged play-off for the round of 16.

Moyes doesn’t want that, having already complained about his club’s silly schedule.

Though keen for the win, he made eight changes last night. That included bringing in Flynn Downes, the 23-year-old midfielder who is getting better with every game and is a threat to Tomas Soucek’s starting spot in the Premier League.

One battle worth watching last night was Lucas Paqueta against Amadou Diawara. Anderlecht’s midfield enforcer was not happy last week when Paqueta showcased some silky skills after coming on as a substitute, feeling it was an arrogant attempt at winding them up.

Diawara warned he would ‘not tolerate’ such showboating and within 30 seconds, Paqueta was on the ground after being tripped. The Brazilian was a lively part of a fluid front three and it was his pass to Benrahma which led to an opportune free-kick being won, 25 yards from goal.

Aaron Cresswell was stood over it but he had already fired one free-kick over the crossbar. It was Benrahma’s turn this time and he curled the ball into the corner beautifully for 1-0 after 14 minutes.

In the 30th minute it was 2-0 thanks to Bowen's belter. Knowing England boss Gareth Southgate will be watching, he controlled the ball with his first touch, set himself with his second and then lashed it home with his third.

A dubious 87th-minute penalty to the visitors, given away by Ben Johnson for an apparent foul on Sebastiano Esposito, who then scored it himself, set up a nervy ending.

It only momentarily distracted the Anderlecht fans who, for the final 10 minutes of this match, seemed intent on taking their frustrations out on any nearby home supporters. A spokesperson for the Belgian club afterwards condemned any offenders who played a part in the ugliness.

West Ham saw out the win despite those distractions, with Bowen reminding Southgate of his brilliance.

