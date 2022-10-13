ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen releases new song, ‘Face It Alone,’ featuring vocals from Freddy Mercury

By Margaret Darby
 4 days ago
Brian May, left, and Roger Taylor, right, of Queen present the award for best international group during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012. | Joel Ryan, Associated Press

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor first told fans about a new Queen track this summer — now it’s here.

Driving the new: For the first time in eight years, rock group Queen released new music with late frontman Freddy Mercury’s vocals, CNN reported. The track, “Face It Alone,” was originally recorded during the late 1980s but didn’t make the cut for their album, “The Miracle.”

  • “We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” Taylor said in a statement . “But there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”
  • The track was discovered as Queen’s archive and production team worked on putting together the band box set reissue of the band’s 13th studio album, which will release Nov 18, according to Entertainment Weekly .
  • “Queen The Miracle Collector’s Edition,” the upcoming reissue, will include five more unreleased songs as well as rough takes and recorded conversation between the bandmates at work.

What they’re saying: Queen fans hit the jackpot today — and they know it. Knowing that more music is here and there is more yet to come, Queen fans are emotional.

Details: Its been 31 years since Mercury died from AIDS-related pneumonia, and his Queen bandmates consider the discovery of the track as nothing short of a miracle.

  • “After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us ... working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed … until now!” guitarist May said . “It’s beautiful, it’s touching.”
  • The last time Queen released unheard songs with Mercury’s vocals was in 2014, on their “Queen Forever” album, The Guardian reported.
  • Listen to “Face It Alone” here .

