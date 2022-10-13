ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Support for Ethereum-Based Blockchain Video Game Altcoin As Markets Stumble

By Daily Hodl Staff
 4 days ago
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinmagazine.com

Regulation Is Coming And Bitcoin Will Benefit

This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The 2023 Stock Market Collapse

The S&P 500 is down 24% so far this year. Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe that slide is not over. When these people make front-page news with their forecasts, it shakes confidence in the market further. America’s leading banker, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jaime Dimon, says the market could drop another 20%. Tobias Adrian of the International Monetary Fund agrees with that assessment.
STOCKS
thenewscrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports

Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Predicts 248% Rally for Solana-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Target

A closely followed trader says that he’s investing in one Solana-based (SOL) move-to-earn project with the expectation that the token will spark a series of massive rallies. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo tells his 551,000 Twitter followers that he thinks the crypto markets will pick a direction early next month once the Federal Reserve confirms another interest rate hike.
STOCKS
Fortune

Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future

The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16

