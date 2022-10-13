Watch: Big black bear relocated from under deck of Colorado home

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck.

FOX31 Denver/YouTube

CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.

"It took a tranquilizer dart and five members of @coparkswildlife staff to get this bear out from under the deck and into a trailer so it could be prepared for relocation," Livingston wrote. "We estimated this bear to be at least 10 years old and to weigh as much as 400 pounds."

Livingston said the bear was tagged and microchipped before being released about 60 miles away from the home.

Bears in Colorado are particularly active during the early fall, when they need to eat about 20,000 calories a day to prepare for their winter hibernation.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com