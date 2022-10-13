ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company

By CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

Michigan Matters Promo - Snyder & Diversity and Inclusion 01:02

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of  "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder CBS Detroit

Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats.

Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today.

Mike Bickers, PNC Regional president for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Gina Coleman, PNC Chief Diversity Officer, and Marshalynn Odneal, PNC National Sales Executive for Minority Business, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

Then, it's a deep dive into diversity, equity & Inclusion as Mike Bickers, PNC regional president for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Gina Coleman, PNC chief diversity officer, and Marshalynn Odneal, PNC national sales executive for Minority Business appear on the show to talk about their DEI efforts in Michigan and around the country.

Mike Bickers, PNC Regional president for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Gina Coleman, PNC Chief Diversity Officer, and Marshalynn Odneal, PNC National Sales Executive for Minority Business Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

Bickers talked about PNC Foundation and its efforts across the community as it has been helping with literacy, providing opportunities and more. He also talked about working with other non-profits to improve lives in the region.

Coleman and Odneal are both new to their current jobs at PNC, which are both national  in scope as they impact all of PNC. But they are doing so from Detroit.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8 a.m. on CBS Detroit

