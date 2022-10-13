ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

As ‘Black Adam’ End-Credits Scene Leaks on Social Media, Twitter and TikTok Work to Delete Infringing Content

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

SPOILER ALERT: This story references a major reveal that is included in the end-credits scene for “ Black Adam .”

As often happens, footage from Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” — specifically, the DC superhero movie’s end-credits scene with a very spolier-y reveal — has been leaked onto social media platforms.

There’s a bit of “dog bites man” about this. Such leaks happen with regular occurrence online. However, the end-credits scene, which has leaked out a week ahead of the Warner Bros. movie’s Oct. 21 theatrical release, does spoil one of the main reasons people may want to buy a ticket to see “Black Adam” in theaters.

Several posts that popped up Thursday on Twitter and TikTok included video with the “Black Adam” scene. Twitter confirmed to Variety that it is “removing the content in line with our rules,” according to a company rep. A TikTok spokesperson similarly said it has pulled down “Black Adam” videos for violating the app’s guidelines that prohibit posting copyrighted material.

The posts on Twitter with the spoiler video removed indicate that Warner Bros. filed a copyright complaint to have the footage pulled down. “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” reads the message in the posts.

Here’s what the video reveals: Henry Cavill as Superman, stepping out from a veil of smoke, confronts Johnson’s Black Adam and says, “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous” — presaging a future entry into the DC Universe that will pit the two against each other.

Johnson has been vocal in the lead up to the film’s release about wanting to bring Black Adam to the big screen in a standalone movie for the character just so that he could one day make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie . He reiterated that in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Thursday’s New York City premiere of the film.

“I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA [Justice Society of America],” he told ET.

Johnson continued, “So, for years, audiences have been so passionate and vocal about – we’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about… ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’ Well… we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”

Also at the New York premiere, in an interview with Variety , “Black Adam” producer Dany Garcia, who is cofounder of Seven Bucks Productions with Johnson, teased a future project for the character: Fans are ”gonna find the Easter eggs, and they’re gonna see an end credit that speaks to what’s been in the past but acknowledges what’s to come.”

In add to Johnson in the title role, ”Black Adam” stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and Pierce Brosnan.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Is ‘Obviously’ Queer in ‘Knives Out,’ Confirms Rian Johnson

The knives aren’t the only things that are out in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Benoit Blanc, the protagonist detective of the “Knives Out” franchise played by Daniel Craig, is officially queer, according to writer-director Rian Johnson. While a brief scene and cameo in “Glass Onion” heavily implies Benoit’s sexual orientation, Johnson outright confirmed the character detail at a press conference for the sequel at the London Film Festival (via Entertainment Weekly). “Yes, he obviously is,” Johnson said when asked if Benoit is queer due to a scene in “Glass Onion” in which he has a live-in male lover. The actor...
Variety

Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”). In addition to directing and starring in the film, Levy also wrote the screenplay. “Good Grief” centers on Marc Dreyfus, who chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc...
Variety

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy that reunites long-time friends and co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney, could defy box office odds. Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide. But there’s reason to believe that “Ticket...
Variety

Arab Series ‘Finding Ola’ Leads Regional Shows Looking to Grab Global Audiences

In what is being hailed as a milestone, Egyptian director Mohamed Diab recently became the first Arab helmer to direct a Marvel project when he took the reins of the limited series “Moon Knight,” while Netflix launched its latest Arab original show, “Finding Ola,” toplining Cairo-based Tunisian star Hend Sabry. Sabry plays a happy divorcee who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, reflecting changing female roles in the region and the streamer’s thematically groundbreaking Middle East strategy.   Meanwhile, Egyptian producer Mohammed Hefzy, whose production company Film Clinic was behind Netflix’s first Egyptian original skein, “Paranormal,” became a member of the...
Variety

‘Halloween Ends’ Leads Box Office With $41 Million, Extending Horror’s Red-Hot Run

“Halloween Ends” slayed the box office competition, collecting $41.25 million from 3,901 North American theaters in its opening weekend. The movie had a softer start than expected (projections were closer to $50 million to $55 million) but it’s still impressive considering its simultaneous release on Peacock likely cut into ticket sales. It’s the first movie to open above $40 million since Jordan Peele’s “Nope” kicked off in late July to $44 million.
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Cast Revealed

Bravo has unveiled the brand-new cast of its rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be joining for Season 14. The news was revealed at a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” taping on Sunday night during BravoCon, when the ladies surprised fans by walking on stage. In an exclusive interview with Variety in March, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen had said that Bravo was looking for a cast that better reflected New York City. And indeed this one does:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Disney to Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French Cinemas After Opting to Skip Them With ‘Strange World’

Disney has confirmed that it will release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in theaters in France on Nov. 9 in spite of the country’s strict windowing regulations. The company previously decided to forgo the theatrical roll out of “Strange World” in France on Nov. 23 in favor of a launch on Disney+. The bold move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on upcoming negotiations to amend the windowing rules which are expected to kick off in January.
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Originally Rated R and Had 10 Violent Kill Scenes: It Took ‘Four Rounds’ of Cuts With the MPA to Get PG-13

“Black Adam” is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language,” but it turns out the first several cuts of the film were even more violent. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that “Black Adam” originally earned an R rating, and it took “four rounds” of cuts for the MPA to agree to lower the rating to the team’s desired PG-13. The crew always knew it wanted “Black Adam” to push the limits of PG-13 violence considering the title character’s comic book roots. “We really wanted to make sure that we honored the character...
The Independent

Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5

Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
Variety

Paul Dano: ‘The Batman’ Production Binder Came With a ‘Locking Code, Then They Added a Tracking Device’ to It

Paul Dano has been acting since the early 2000s, but it took playing the Riddler opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman” for the world to start noticing the 38-year-old in his every day life. As part of a new GQ cover story, Dano said he now gets recognized in public when he least expects it. One example: When he goes to get the mail. “Like a mailman: ‘Oh, shit!! Riddler!!” the actor said. “When it was said I was going to do that part, I never received that many texts, phone calls, emails,” Dano added later in the interview, noting the...
Variety

BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator

Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
Variety

Charlie Cox Explains Daredevil’s Return in ‘She-Hulk,’ What to Expect in ‘Born Again’ and His Yellow Suit: ‘I Got Goosebumps’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in its Daredevil era. After his brief reintroduction in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — when Dardevil’s alter ego Matt Murdock got the bogus Mysterio murder charges against Peter Parker dropped — generating much fan excitement, actor Charlie Cox finally reappeared in the final episodes of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+. It’s been a long awaited return for Cox, who first donned the Daredevil suit in Netflix’s inaugural Marvel series back in 2015, but was relegated to staying in the streamer’s brief flirtation with the Marvel-verse. It was a different time back then: Before Disney+,...
Variety

Korea Box Office: Retreat Continues as Weekend Total Falls to $4.2 Million

While the Busan International Film Festival was busily hailing a return to normality the slump at South Korea’s commercial box office deepened dramatically over the most recent weekend. Cinemagoing nationwide was worth only $4.20 million between Friday and Sunday, the lowest weekend total since April and a time before Korean cinemas shed their COVID restrictions. The weekend’s top film “Life Is Beautiful” managed the lowest first place score of any film this year, with a weekend haul of just $777,000, according to data from Kobiz, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). To its credit, the film climbed from second...
Variety

BTS Members to Break for Military Service, Band to Reconvene in 2025

BTS, the biggest names in K-Pop, announced Monday that they will sign up for Korea’s mandatory military service, with Jin initiating the process at the end of October. The move means that the septet will become temporarily inactive as a group. But, “both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” said label Bighit Music. “The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded...
Variety

Fox Renews Animated Comedy ‘Grimsburg’ Starring Jon Hamm For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox has given out an early Season 2 renewal to the Jon Hamm-led animated comedy “Grimsburg” before the show has even premiered. The announcement was made by Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, during a MIPCOM panel moderated by Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, Cynthia Littleton. “’Grimsburg’ is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner,” Thorn said. “Of course, having Jon Hamm’s talent and star power front and center is a great place to start. Equally important,...
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy