ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Keegan-Michael Key ‘Improvised a Song’ as Toad in the ‘Mario’ Movie

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44X5Jm_0iXyjt8W00

Not much is known about Nintendo’s upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” movie, but Keegan-Michael Key revealed to Variety that his character Toad has a musical moment in the film.

When asked if Toad shows off his singing chops in the animated movie, Key said, “He does. I got to improvise a song in ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing.”

Regarding Toad’s voice, Key said, “I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around.”

Key went on to joke about how he is a “theater fucking actor nerd” when discussing Toad’s voice, adding, “There was something about the timbre. I wanted it higher and higher and higher. And that’s where we ended up, and I’m really happy with where we ended up.”

Rumors that the “Mario” movie might contain musical sections have circled for months, with Jack Black revealing at New York Comic Con last week that he “did a little bit of rocking” as Bowser.

“I did bring some of my heavy metal roots,” Black said. “Bowser is kind of like a heavy metal rockstar, a big, strong and scary rockstar. And I did a little bit of rocking. I think you’ll be surprised to see that Bowser has a musical side. After the movie comes out, I might take it to Broadway.”

In his Variety interview, Key also divulged some details about the upcoming “ Wonka ” movie starring Timothée Chalamet.

“I am in one very big elongated musical number with Timmy, which is great,” Key said. “I absolutely adore him. And then I have another musical number that is with other people about Timmy.”

The “Reboot” and “Key & Peele” star added that the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” prequel is a new adventure that is not “beholden” to the original story, teasing, “There’s an introduction of a world that you don’t know.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Zendaya Trained for Three Months to Play Tennis Player in ‘Challengers,’ Luca Guadagnino’s Upcoming ‘Sexy Comedy’

Zendaya has conquered acting and singing, but now it sounds likes she’s going to impress us with her tennis skills. The “Euphoria” star trained for months for her role as a tennis player-turned-coach in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film “Challengers.” “She’s wonderful,” Guadagnino told Variety Saturday night at the Academy Museum Gala. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.” The film, which Guadagnino described as a “sexy comedy,” follows Zendaya’s character as a love triangle develops while coaches her player-husband (“West Side Story” actor Mike Faist) for his big match...
TENNIS
Variety

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter

To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
MOVIES
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”). In addition to directing and starring in the film, Levy also wrote the screenplay. “Good Grief” centers on Marc Dreyfus, who chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Cast Revealed

Bravo has unveiled the brand-new cast of its rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be joining for Season 14. The news was revealed at a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” taping on Sunday night during BravoCon, when the ladies surprised fans by walking on stage. In an exclusive interview with Variety in March, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen had said that Bravo was looking for a cast that better reflected New York City. And indeed this one does:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Is ‘Obviously’ Queer in ‘Knives Out,’ Confirms Rian Johnson

The knives aren’t the only things that are out in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Benoit Blanc, the protagonist detective of the “Knives Out” franchise played by Daniel Craig, is officially queer, according to writer-director Rian Johnson. While a brief scene and cameo in “Glass Onion” heavily implies Benoit’s sexual orientation, Johnson outright confirmed the character detail at a press conference for the sequel at the London Film Festival (via Entertainment Weekly). “Yes, he obviously is,” Johnson said when asked if Benoit is queer due to a scene in “Glass Onion” in which he has a live-in male lover. The actor...
Variety

BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator

Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Dorinda Medley on Possible ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Cast: ‘If You Hear Something, Call Me!’

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley is staying mum on whether she’s apart of Bravo’s mysterious “RHONY: Legacy” spinoff, but she’s open to the idea. “I swear to you, you know as much as we do. I promise you,” Medley told Variety at BravoCon. “I’ve heard more about the new girls [on the rebooted ‘RHONY’] than I have about ‘Legacy.’ Listen, if you hear something, call me! I’ll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting, decorating for Halloween.” When asked if she wants to participate in the “Legacy” spinoff, Medley said “of course.” “Listen, I never wanted...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Korea Box Office: Retreat Continues as Weekend Total Falls to $4.2 Million

While the Busan International Film Festival was busily hailing a return to normality the slump at South Korea’s commercial box office deepened dramatically over the most recent weekend. Cinemagoing nationwide was worth only $4.20 million between Friday and Sunday, the lowest weekend total since April and a time before Korean cinemas shed their COVID restrictions. The weekend’s top film “Life Is Beautiful” managed the lowest first place score of any film this year, with a weekend haul of just $777,000, according to data from Kobiz, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). To its credit, the film climbed from second...
MOVIES
Variety

Steve Lacy and Bad Bunny Hold at No. 1 on Billboard Charts, While Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Gets a Big Streaming Boost

The top of the U.S. album and singles charts remain unchanged this week, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeping at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 14th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reigning at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third week in a row. “Un Verano” now ties Drake’s “Views” (2016) and Disney’s “Frozen” soundtrack (2014) for the most weeks at the summit in the past decade. Adele’s “21” scored a total of 24 weeks at No. 1 back in 2011 and 2012. “Un Verano” remains at the top with the equivalent...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Keke Palmer Says Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ May Need ‘Major Rewrite’ After Bill Murray Controversy Suspended Production

Keke Palmer has thrown her name in the hat for “Sister Act 3.” No, not a formal audition, but she showed off her vocal chops by singing a snippet of “Joyful, Joyful” on the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. “I’m your girl,” Palmer said. “I’m ready.” “Sister Act” star Whoopi Goldberg recently revealed her dream cast for a potential third installment of the nun comedy. “I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” Goldberg said during an appearance on Comedy Central’s “Hell of a Week...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘RHONY’ Spinoff Series ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Coming to Bravo in 2023

“RHONY” stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are trading New York City for small-town life in upcoming spinoff series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” Coming to Bravo in 2023, “Welcome to Crappie Lake” will follow the two socialites as they travel to the small town of Benton, Ill. According to the show’s official logline, Morgan and de Lesseps will “help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000. It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. At the request of the mayor, they...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jesse Williams and ‘Take Me Out’ Co-Stars Discuss Need for Hot Water in Infamous Shower Scenes

Jesse Williams and the company of “Take Me Out” are especially grateful to the plumbing on Broadway. Without hot water flowing through the pipes at the Schonfeld Theatre, the infamous locker room scenes in the Tony-winning revival would be even more daunting to the actors who bare it all on stage. Initially, Williams jokes, the cold water that cascaded out of the showers posed a unique issue. “[The water] has to get pushed through the pipes. When it first comes out, it’s not friendly,” he says. “You’ve all seen ‘Seinfeld’… shrinkage.” Though it’s prompted plenty of chatter, the two scenes that...
MLB
Variety

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy that reunites long-time friends and co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney, could defy box office odds. Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide. But there’s reason to believe that “Ticket...
Variety

Disney to Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French Cinemas After Opting to Skip Them With ‘Strange World’

Disney has confirmed that it will release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in theaters in France on Nov. 9 in spite of the country’s strict windowing regulations. The company previously decided to forgo the theatrical roll out of “Strange World” in France on Nov. 23 in favor of a launch on Disney+. The bold move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on upcoming negotiations to amend the windowing rules which are expected to kick off in January.
MOVIES
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda Details His Songwriting Process for ‘Encanto’ and ‘Hamilton,’ and the ‘Emotional, Surreal’ Experience of Seeing His First Songbook

In the digital age, the traditional songbook — filled with lyrics and sheet music and maybe some pictures — can feel like a lost art, but it certainly is not to classical musicians, and particularly musical theater veterans. So even for Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Pulitzer winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, his first songbook, containing 27 songs from “Hamilton,” “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and more, was a big deal. Such a big deal that Miranda’s songbook-release party in Manhattan last week was an extended-family gathering, attended by his parents, sister, nephews, friends, music teachers from several New York schools — and even Lin-Manuel’s former teachers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
MOVIES
Variety

Charlie Cox Explains Daredevil’s Return in ‘She-Hulk,’ What to Expect in ‘Born Again’ and His Yellow Suit: ‘I Got Goosebumps’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in its Daredevil era. After his brief reintroduction in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — when Dardevil’s alter ego Matt Murdock got the bogus Mysterio murder charges against Peter Parker dropped — generating much fan excitement, actor Charlie Cox finally reappeared in the final episodes of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+. It’s been a long awaited return for Cox, who first donned the Daredevil suit in Netflix’s inaugural Marvel series back in 2015, but was relegated to staying in the streamer’s brief flirtation with the Marvel-verse. It was a different time back then: Before Disney+,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy