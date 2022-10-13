At the age of 31, Brazil’s Mayra Aguiar is now a triple World Champion. Aguiar stood up again after winning her first world championships medal in 2010, she continued each year with new big ones. Her first of three consecutive Olympic medals in 2012 and the first world title in 2014 followed by a new one in 2017 and now this one at the age of 30 in 2022 after a serious injury period, who would have thought she’d do it again?

WORLD ・ 12 HOURS AGO