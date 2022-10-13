ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deadline

‘Games Of Thrones’ Exec Frank Doelger To Helm Surveillance Thriller Series ‘Concordia’ For ZDF, MBC, France Télévisions and Hulu Japan

Frank Doelger is helming a surveillance drama set that counts broadcasters ZDF, MBC and France Télévisions and streamer Hulu Japan as partners. The Game of Thrones executive producer is showrunner and executive producer on the six-part Concordia, which has gone into production, with shooting taking place in various locations in Rome, northern Italy and Leipzig, Germany. His Beta Film- and ZDF Studios-owned joint venture production house Intaglio Films is producing. Barbara Eder, who is attached to Doelger’s Mipcom launch drama The Swarm, which we wrote about last week ahead of the market, is directing the show, which is shooting in English. Ute Leonhardt, Rafferty Thwaites, Jan Wünschmann and Robert Franke are...
otakuusamagazine.com

Final World Champion Battle Looms in Pokémon Anime Trailer

It’s almost time to decide the Pokémon World Champion, and if you don’t mind some spoilers for episodes currently airing in Japan, the ongoing Pokémon TV anime is here to hype up the finals. Check out the latest below as Ash prepares to take on Leon to decide who reigns supreme in the world of Pokémon battles.
Variety

David Tennant’s ‘Litvinenko’ Sells to AMC+, Sundance Now

The David Tennant-starring “Litvinenko” has sold into AMC+ and Sundance Now in the U.S., along with a host of other buyers in 80 international markets. The drama has pre-sold ahead of its debut on ITV’s forthcoming U.K. streaming service ITVX, which launches this fall, and NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics, Netherlands, Poland and Baltics. Written by George Kay (“Lupin”) and produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect Productions, the drama tells the story of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer, whose death from polonium poisoning in November 2006 triggered one of the...
judoinside.com

Mayra Aguiar is now top favourite for Paris 2024

At the age of 31, Brazil’s Mayra Aguiar is now a triple World Champion. Aguiar stood up again after winning her first world championships medal in 2010, she continued each year with new big ones. Her first of three consecutive Olympic medals in 2012 and the first world title in 2014 followed by a new one in 2017 and now this one at the age of 30 in 2022 after a serious injury period, who would have thought she’d do it again?
techeblog.com

AI Upscales, Colorizes and Boosts ‘A Day in London’ Footage from the 1930s to 60FPS

You’ve seen restored WW2 footage, now check out how artificial intelligence-powered machine learning algorithms upscaled and colorized ‘A Day in London’ footage from the 1930s. First off, the video was boosted to 60 fps before the image resolution got an high definition makeover, thus improving both sharpness as well as brightness of all moving objects.
Latifi

Is This The Most Effective Modern Warfare 2 Strategy Ever?

There is no one definitive answer to this question, as the most powerful modern warfare 2 strategies vary depending on the player's individual playing style. However, some of the most common and powerful strategies include using the right weapons and attachments for your team, using terrain to your advantage, and using teamwork to achieve success.

