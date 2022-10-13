ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Charleston PD seeks publics help in finding missing person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating Andrew Hyams who was reported missing on October 17. Hyams is 5'11 and weighs approximatively 160 pounds. He also has several tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen on James Island. Anyone with...
CHARLESTON, SC
St. Paul's Fire Department welcomes custom cab pumper truck

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, St. Paul's Fire Department welcomed a new addition to the family. The station received a custom cap pumper truck, which costs more than $500,000. It is the first vehicle of its kind that the department has ever had. As part of the truck's...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
Charleston police searching pond near James Island apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching a pond Monday evening in the area of Riverland Woods Apartments on James Island. ABC News 4 reached out to CPD for more information, but a spokesperson said they were unable to release more details regarding the search. Our crews captured...
CHARLESTON, SC
Palmetto Park Jam & Chili 5K

Join Charleston County Parks for two events coming up soon in at your Mount Pleasant county parks – the Palmetto Park Jam this weekend, and the Chili 5K run and walk Nov. 5!. Palmetto Park Jam at Palmetto Islands County Park; Sunday, Oct. 23; gates open at 10 a.m. and music starts at 12 p.m.; $40 per vehicle.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
PORT ROYAL, SC
State of the Port address to be held on Monday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, President & CEO of South Carolina Ports Barbara Melvin, will be delivering the annual State of the Port address. This year's event will be at Charleston Marriot and will be hosted by the Proper Club of Charleston. Remarks are expected to start at 12:30.
CHARLESTON, SC
Suspect charged with murder in Peppertree Lane shooting: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been arrested in fatal a shooting on Peppertree Lane earlier this month. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
'Applause for Paws' gala event at Charleston Gaillard Center Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is the third annual Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala benefiting Charleston Animal Society with a silent auction not to be missed!. There is a little something for everyone, including fashion packages, exclusive trips, dining experiences, and the chance to enter a raffle for a brand-new, fully optimized 2022 Club Car Onward L4.
CHARLESTON, SC

