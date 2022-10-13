Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Charleston PD seeks publics help in finding missing person
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating Andrew Hyams who was reported missing on October 17. Hyams is 5'11 and weighs approximatively 160 pounds. He also has several tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen on James Island. Anyone with...
St. Paul's Fire Department welcomes custom cab pumper truck
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, St. Paul's Fire Department welcomed a new addition to the family. The station received a custom cap pumper truck, which costs more than $500,000. It is the first vehicle of its kind that the department has ever had. As part of the truck's...
Charleston police searching pond near James Island apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are searching a pond Monday evening in the area of Riverland Woods Apartments on James Island. ABC News 4 reached out to CPD for more information, but a spokesperson said they were unable to release more details regarding the search. Our crews captured...
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
2 detained outside Fort Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were detained and removed from Fort Dorchester High School Monday after reports of a person with a weapon near the school, Dorchester District Two officials said. The school was placed on a brief "secure hold" around 10:30 a.m. “Our security team immediately...
Palmetto Park Jam & Chili 5K
Join Charleston County Parks for two events coming up soon in at your Mount Pleasant county parks – the Palmetto Park Jam this weekend, and the Chili 5K run and walk Nov. 5!. Palmetto Park Jam at Palmetto Islands County Park; Sunday, Oct. 23; gates open at 10 a.m. and music starts at 12 p.m.; $40 per vehicle.
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
New King Street parking rules start Monday; signs to be posted by end of day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New parking rules will be implemented Monday on upper King Street as a part of an effort by the city to keep the area safer. The new rules will prevent parking on upper King Street- from Spring Street to Calhoun Street after 6 p.m. and lasting to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Berkeley County asking residents to report Hurricane Ian damage to gauge funding needs
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Emergency Management officials are in the process of obtaining relief funds for damage caused by Hurricane Ian from both the state and federal government, but the county says it needs more of its residents to make damage reports to accurately portray how much assistance the county needs.
Large populations of mosquitos buzz up problems in Charleston County
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Social media forums are buzzing in the Awendaw-McClellanville area. Mosquitos have people swatting from the second they step outside. It’s a problem that has crept into the freshly painted walls of Howard AME Church off of Rutledge Road. “Every day it’s getting worse and...
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through Charleston Co. with stolen vehicle
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say a suspect has been arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday. Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, receiving stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Man arrested after exposing himself at school bus stop in North Charleston, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was placed under arrest after he reportedly exposed himself at a school bus stop with children in the area, according to North Charleston police. The alleged incident took place on Friday at a bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane, which...
State of the Port address to be held on Monday afternoon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, President & CEO of South Carolina Ports Barbara Melvin, will be delivering the annual State of the Port address. This year's event will be at Charleston Marriot and will be hosted by the Proper Club of Charleston. Remarks are expected to start at 12:30.
1 person dead after house fire in North Charleston, fire officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a home caught fire on Abraham Avenue late Saturday evening. Emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved. One...
Suspect charged with murder in Peppertree Lane shooting: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been arrested in fatal a shooting on Peppertree Lane earlier this month. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition hosting Flyways event in Charleston Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) has announced it will host Flyways, a new fall event at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed today from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The inaugural celebration will showcase the best of SEWE and build excitement for the nonprofit's 41st...
'Applause for Paws' gala event at Charleston Gaillard Center Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is the third annual Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala benefiting Charleston Animal Society with a silent auction not to be missed!. There is a little something for everyone, including fashion packages, exclusive trips, dining experiences, and the chance to enter a raffle for a brand-new, fully optimized 2022 Club Car Onward L4.
HGTC to host SC Educational Opportunity Program in Georgetown later this month
Conway, S.C. (WCIV) — This year the annual South Carolina Educational Opportunity program for Georgetown County high schools will be hosted by Horry-Georgetown Technical College. The event will be held on October 20 from nine in the morning to noon. The goal of the program is to expose high...
