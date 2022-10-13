Read full article on original website
Related
Sussex County Man Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck On Route 80, State Police Say
A Sussex County man was killed in a Route 80 crash involving a pickup truck during the afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 16, state police confirmed. Joseph Bahnken, 76, was driving a Mitsubishi in the center lane of Route 80 eastbound when he entered the left lane and hit a Nissan pickup truck near milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive at 2:55 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Somerset County
WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 in Somerset County Monday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. on Interstate 78 east to exit 36 in Warren Township, Marchan...
Route 22 East reopens after being shut by 6-vehicle crash between Routes 512 and 191 (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Route 22 East reopened about 7 a.m. Monday after a six-vehicle crash near Route 191 in Bethlehem Township shut it about 5:15 a.m. INITIAL REPORTING: A six-vehicle crash shut Route 22 East about 5:15 a.m. Monday between Route 512 and Route 191 in the Bethlehem area, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22
A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
Vehicle fire slows morning commute on I-78 East in Lehigh County
A vehicle fire Monday morning along Interstate 78 East in South Whitehall Township caused temporary traffic issues. One lane was closed just before 7:30 p.m. as flames spit from the vehicle on the far right side of the highway, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation camera. Traffic slowed to...
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after 2-alarm fire in Sussex County; fire not suspicious, state police say
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The cause of a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning in Sussex County does not appear suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The fire was reported at around 9:37 a.m. at a residence on River Road in Montague Township, Curry...
NBC Philadelphia
3 People Hospitalized After Unauthorized, Pop-Up Car Rally in Montgomery Co.
Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an unauthorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County. Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
wrnjradio.com
WANTED: Police search for alleged drug dealer in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating an accused drug dealer. Tyson McCoy is wanted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force for numerous drug related offenses, including first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics. Tyson McCoy, 41, is...
One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
wrnjradio.com
Halloween decorations stolen from front lawn in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – An inflatable Halloween Jack Skellington and a Halloween light were stolen from the front lawn of a Hackettstown residence, police said. The decorations were stolen on Monday, October 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. from a residence on Main Street near West Valley View Avenue, police said.
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
parsippanyfocus.com
Sheriff’s Office Charges Three Suspects with Thefts at County Parks
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon announced that two men and one woman have been arrested and charged in connection with motor vehicle burglaries. On Monday afternoon, October 10, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to multiple motor vehicle burglaries across the Morris County Parks. At least five vehicles were burglarized. The Patrol Division alerted surrounding agencies. The cars were parked in various County Parks in Mendham Township, Chester Township and Washington Township.
Driver rammed, chased other car before serious crash on N.J. highway, authorities say
An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer in a Bergen County crash that left five juveniles seriously injured, authorities said Friday. Luke Stein intentionally struck the rear of another vehicle twice with his Jeep Grand Cherokee and chased that vehicle...
Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County
Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
Comments / 0