Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an unauthorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County. Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO