Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Police investigate vandalization of Pride bench in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren said he's disappointed after a rainbow-painted Pride bench in Forest Hill Park was vandalized. "My heart hurts seeing the kind of negativity and hostility that can be the response by some people in our community to really a symbol of acceptance and love," Seren said.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for couple wanted in a string of Cleveland area robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for a string of violent robberies in the Cleveland area. Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies. As they...
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
‘Outstanding job’: E. Cleveland paramedic lauded for off-duty rescue
Jonathan Isaac was out to dinner with his family when he stepped up to rescue a woman who began choking. He didn't think much of it. The 25-year-old East Cleveland paramedic told FOX 8 "it's built into your nature."
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
Details released on apparent murder-suicide in Elyria
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
cleveland19.com
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
3 Lorain County stores cited for selling alcohol to underage customers
Last week, law enforcement agencies in Lorain County cited several stores for allowing underage customers to buy alcohol.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
Authorities searching for suspect who robbed PNC Bank in Woodmere
WOODMERE, Ohio — The FBI Cleveland and Woodmere police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that took place on Saturday, October 15 at the PNC Bank at 27359 Chagrin Boulevard. The suspect went into the bank and handed a bank teller...
Garfield Heights teachers, administrators to meet today in ongoing contract conflict
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Monday, both teachers and administrators from Garfield Heights will go back to the meeting table to try and resolve a weeks-long contract dispute. Back in September, the Garfield Heights Teachers Association alerted the district of a 10-day strike district after five months of negotiations.
Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
Innovative humanware department keeps troubled CMSD students in the building to foster change: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District is moving away from traditional discipline, instead incorporating intervention strategies that teach students not only wrong from right, but the skills to make a long-term change. One such way the district works to achieve that goal is through its innovative planning center approach....
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken in NE Ohio
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Midterm early voting numbers so far in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early voting for the midterm elections began last week in Ohio, with people being allowed to vote Monday through Friday at their county board of elections office. Voting early in person on a weekend, doesn’t begin until Oct. 29 at board of elections offices. So...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
