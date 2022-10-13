ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
Innovative humanware department keeps troubled CMSD students in the building to foster change: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District is moving away from traditional discipline, instead incorporating intervention strategies that teach students not only wrong from right, but the skills to make a long-term change. One such way the district works to achieve that goal is through its innovative planning center approach....
Midterm early voting numbers so far in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early voting for the midterm elections began last week in Ohio, with people being allowed to vote Monday through Friday at their county board of elections office. Voting early in person on a weekend, doesn’t begin until Oct. 29 at board of elections offices. So...
