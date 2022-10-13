Read full article on original website
Glenburn Parks & Rec Brings Back Halloween Trail This Month
Let's face it, it can be kind of tricky to find family-friendly things, outside of a trunk-or-treat situation, to do with young kids around the Halloween holiday. I know my kids well enough to realize they don't do well with the gore or horror aspects of a traditional haunted house. And I know myself well enough to realize that I am jumpy as all get-out and would likely punch someone squarely in their face if they lept out of a dark corner to scare me.
Bangor Florist Will Help Spread Smiles With ‘Petal It Forward’ Movement
It's no secret that folks these days are stressed out. People everywhere wear the worries of the world on their shoulders, and on their faces. Smiles can be hard to come by on some days. But the floral industry is hoping to change that, even if for one small moment,...
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
Buy This Amazing Unity House on Nat’l Registry of Historic Places
A house for sale in Unity is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. My husband and I used to travel to Unity on a weekly basis when his grandmother was living there. Each trip, we'd pass this stately brick house that sits back from the road, right on Main Street. I always loved the elegance of the place and imagined that it must be beautiful on the inside. So when I saw it listed on realtor.com, I couldn't resist taking a look at the pictures which show a 3 bedroom 2 bath home that's even more amazing than I could have imagined. The house has undergone a complete restoration, with gleaming wide-plank pine floors, a twisting spiral staircase, and multiple fireplaces. But it's the history of the place that surprised me.
Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Planned For New Bangor Market Friday Afternoon
It's been a few months now since Downtown Bangor's newest market, The Salty Brick, quietly opened its doors to the public. And now that they've settled, owner James Gallagher (of Bangin’ Whoopie fame--yup, he owns that, too) has decided it's time to do a proper "grand opening" and ribbon cutting.
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Head To Corinth For Bigger & Brighter Trick-Or-Treating Experience This Halloween
What started out as a way to entice trick-or-treaters to take a trip out of town, has grown into a fun hobby for one Garland Road family in Corinth. We first told you about the Boddys about a year ago. The family had moved to Corinth in 2018, and only...
They’re Back For Year 2! Get Your “Dogs Of Carmel” Calendar & Help Families In Need
In an attempt to help families in need in Carmel last year, folks got creative and came up with a unique idea: They decided to feature dogs from the town in a special calendar and sell it in town, putting the proceeds towards helping local folks who were struggling. And thus, the "Dogs of Carmel Calendar" was born.
Jay Leno Coming to Collins Center Orono Saturday the 22nd
Every entertainer had to get their start somewhere. Sometimes they were the only people who thought that they had a chance at ‘making it.’. With some, even their manager wasn’t all that supportive. Comedians had to start going club to club, taking spots at a moments notice, and...
Welcome DECU to Wilson Street in Brewer, Plus a Bonus
Last time I drove by it was not yet opened. But that was weeks ago. If you remember the announcement of what that building was going to be as it was being built after the Cigaret Shopper store was knocked down, it seems like that was forever ago. And it...
New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor
If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
‘Support the Soupman’ is No More, Founder Accused of Taking Money
The "Support the Soupman" charity that helped Maine's homeless has disbanded, after accusations of misappropriation of funds. Peter Kelleher became known as "The Soupman" about five years ago, when he started traveling around New England, delivering goods to members of the homeless population. Kelleher started his mission after his son, Travis, died of an opioid overdose in 2016 while experiencing homelessness.
Tracy Byrd is Coming to Maine in November
Everybody do the watermelon crawl, down to Augusta. Tracy Byrd is coming to Maine. The "I'm From The Country" singer will make a stop in Augusta November 4. The show is at the Augusta Civic Center. Opening the show is 12/OC. Tickets are on-sale now. Earlier this month, Trace Adkins...
Maine Savings Amphitheater Provides Update on Luke Combs Refunds
Those who attended the second sold-out Luke Combs show in Bangor have a refund coming their way, soon. Maine Savings Amphitheater has an update for Luke Combs fans who've been awaiting a ticket refund. Combs refunded tickets to his second show at the Waterfront venue on September 3. Luke didn't feel like his voice was up-to-par, and cut his set short, so he gave everyone their money back.
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
‘Fright at the Fort’ Returns to Fort Knox Next Weekend
Spooky season is here. Five Nights of Fright returns to Fort Knox, beginning next weekend. Fright at the Fort returns to Fort Knox, in Prospect, after a two-year hiatus. Organizers of the five nights of fright have been hard at work bringing the creepy event back, bigger than ever before. A change this year will be online ticket sales only. Tickets went on-sale last month via Eventbrite.
Drenching Rain Expected for Much of Maine Thursday into Friday
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect nearly two and-a-half inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see three inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two inches of rain.
