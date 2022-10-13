ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction

The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres prediction and pick: Who has advantage in the NLCS?

The upsets are alive and well! Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the NL Wild Card Series, and then took down the reigning champs in the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to the NLCS. As for the Padres, well, they did the same. San Diego upset the mighty Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, and then beat the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NL Championship Series. Who would have thought? Probably not many.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gerrit Cole calls Josh Naylor's baby-rocking celebration 'cute'

You've got to give Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole credit: He didn't let Josh Naylor's outlandish home run celebration get the better of him. The Cleveland Guardians DH launched a solo shot off of Cole in Sunday's game and proceeded to mimic rocking a baby as he rounded the bases. As teammate Triston McKenzie recently revealed, Naylor makes the gesture as a symbol for "owning" pitchers he has taken yard.
CLEVELAND, OH
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
NEW YORK STATE
The Yankees need to make a big infield change for Game 4 of the ALDS

The New York Yankees failed to overcome the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday night, but there were a few variables that led to their demise. Aside from a tumultuous Luis Severino start that ended up being a bit resilient in the end, they didn’t get the necessary defense from their infield to get the job done.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Cardinals Decide To Keep Important Leadership In Place

The St. Louis Cardinals currently find themselves just over a week into their offseason after being eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. Gone are team legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and there’s no official word on what Adam Wainwright‘s plans are for 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yankees will start Nestor Cortes in Game 5 on short rest

Monday’s rainout for Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has led to a change in the pitching matchup. The original pitching matchup for Monday was Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale. Neither pitcher has previously made a postseason start in his career. Thanks...
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston Red Sox targeting Mets free agents once playoffs conclude

The New York Mets have many important players scheduled to be free agents this offseason. With the postseason nearing an end for the 2022 season, the start of free agency is right around the corner. Some early reports are indicating that the Mets will have some strong competition on a...
BOSTON, MA
Controversial MLB Postseason Complaint Continues To Circulate

With 2022 being the first year of a new MLB postseason format, there have been some mixed reactions. From 2012-2021, excluding the 2020 season in which 16 teams reached the postseason, the format was three division winners and two Wild Card teams per league. The Wild Cards would play each...

