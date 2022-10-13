Read full article on original website
KTVL
Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland
ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
KTVL
New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent
SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
KTVL
Improving air quality in children facilities across Ashland
ASHLAND — Smokewise Ashland received a $40 thousand dollar grant at the beginning of October from Oregon State Universities Asp3ire Center to test new air quality filtration systems. There are a total of four locations that have volunteered to be the testing site for the new systems. Oregon Child...
KTVL
Oregon State Police in Central Point find 8,850 lbs of illegal cannabis in cargo trailer
CENTRAL POINT — On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 3:00 p.m., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon. During...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 14th, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 235. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
KTVL
Bikes and Brews hosted its first run through downtown Medford
MEDFORD — Downtown Medford Association hosted the 'Heart of the Rogue Festival' and included a 'Bikes and Brews' ride during the second weekend of October to display what the Rogue Valley has to offer. “This ride was put on in memory of Marty Hammond, who owned Marty’s cycles and...
mybasin.com
Phone Scams on the rise in Klamath County
KCSO has seen a dramatic increase in reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demand money or the target would be arrested. To avoid becoming a victim of...
KTVL
Two pedestrians injured by vehicle while exchanging information after collision
JACKSON COUNTY — Two individuals who were exchanging information after a collision were injured when a third vehicle crashed into one of the individual's cars near OR-62 and Mountain View Road on Oct. 11 at approximately 3:58 p.m. Both pedestrians were seriously injured and transported to the hospital. Oregon...
KTVL
Medford man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, kidnapping, strangling her
MEDFORD — A Medford man will be arraigned in court Monday, Oct. 17 following an incident in which he reportedly broke into a woman's home, attacked, strangled and kidnapped her. Police records state that 47-year-old Mark Allen Atkins was arrested on Oct. 14 and lodged in the Jackson County...
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
jacksoncountyor.org
Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busts Three Neighboring Properties With 113 Cannabis Greenhouses Combined; Code Enforcement Issues Fines Totaling $1.2 Million (Photo)
RURAL ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing black-market cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the warrant service. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
KTVL
Restore Our Community hosts its annual Recovery Festival at Harry & David baseball field
MEDFORD — The annual Strong & Courageous Recovery Festival, which is geared toward changing the stigma of recovering from an addiction, held its ninth softball tournament at the Harry & David baseball field this weekend. The first six years were hosted by the Foundation for Recovery, then for the...
Eric Koon, the person of interest in a recent kidnapping, has been apprehended
At approximately 6:00AM on Thursday October 6, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies working with multiple agency partners, responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Ave in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially took several individuals into custody. Deputies, knowing Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, was still inside the residence, made numerous attempts over the course of several hours to give himself up.
