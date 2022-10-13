ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland

ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent

SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Improving air quality in children facilities across Ashland

ASHLAND — Smokewise Ashland received a $40 thousand dollar grant at the beginning of October from Oregon State Universities Asp3ire Center to test new air quality filtration systems. There are a total of four locations that have volunteered to be the testing site for the new systems. Oregon Child...
ASHLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 14th, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 235. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall

MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Bikes and Brews hosted its first run through downtown Medford

MEDFORD — Downtown Medford Association hosted the 'Heart of the Rogue Festival' and included a 'Bikes and Brews' ride during the second weekend of October to display what the Rogue Valley has to offer. “This ride was put on in memory of Marty Hammond, who owned Marty’s cycles and...
MEDFORD, OR
mybasin.com

Phone Scams on the rise in Klamath County

KCSO has seen a dramatic increase in reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demand money or the target would be arrested. To avoid becoming a victim of...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH

A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busts Three Neighboring Properties With 113 Cannabis Greenhouses Combined; Code Enforcement Issues Fines Totaling $1.2 Million (Photo)

RURAL ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing black-market cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the warrant service. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
Klamath Alerts

Eric Koon, the person of interest in a recent kidnapping, has been apprehended

At approximately 6:00AM on Thursday October 6, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies working with multiple agency partners, responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Ave in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially took several individuals into custody. Deputies, knowing Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, was still inside the residence, made numerous attempts over the course of several hours to give himself up.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy