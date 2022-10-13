ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

WITN

Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kilted men take over the Crystal Coast this weekend

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WITN) - Men in kilts will be throwing things in Beaufort this weekend, that’s according to the Crystal Coast Highland Games organizers!. What started out as a family’s passion has now grown to massive event where all are welcome to wear their kilts, hear the wailing of the bagpipes and even meet a four-time world’s strongest man, Magnus Ver Magnusson.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

New Bern police find at least four men shot at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Three charged, including two teens, in New Bern shootings

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two juveniles have been charged with two shootings that happened overnight in New Bern. The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Washington Street where officers found no damage but did locate shell casings. Less than an...
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has provided an update on the Thursday night shooting that injured four people at a home on New Bern Avenue. New Bern Police says the victims are Kaihem Hicks, 19, Malcom Goodman, 31, a 16-year old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All four are males.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting those of all ages and abilities to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on October 22nd at Union Point Park. Registration and check in start at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 10 a.m.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine,...
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer’s

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow County teenager found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 14-year-old Jakari Thompson has been found safe. Previous: Onslow County Sheriff's deputies are looking for missing 14-year-old teenager. Jakari Thompson, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and black and white high-top Nike...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hazardous waste collection event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
NEW BERN, NC

