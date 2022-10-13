Read full article on original website
WITN
Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
WITN
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in locating a missing woman. Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead City where she worked. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says the 26-year-old woman...
WITN
Kilted men take over the Crystal Coast this weekend
CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WITN) - Men in kilts will be throwing things in Beaufort this weekend, that’s according to the Crystal Coast Highland Games organizers!. What started out as a family’s passion has now grown to massive event where all are welcome to wear their kilts, hear the wailing of the bagpipes and even meet a four-time world’s strongest man, Magnus Ver Magnusson.
wcti12.com
Victims identified in New Bern Ave. shooting, police still seeking suspects
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two of the four victims from a recent shooting on New Bern Avenue have been identified. The other two are juveniles. The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Victims include a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Kaihem Hicks and 31-year-old Malcolm Goodman. One...
New Bern police find at least four men shot at home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of […]
WITN
Three charged, including two teens, in New Bern shootings
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man and two juveniles have been charged with two shootings that happened overnight in New Bern. The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Washington Street where officers found no damage but did locate shell casings. Less than an...
WECT
Victims identified in New Bern shooting that left 4 injured
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has provided an update on the Thursday night shooting that injured four people at a home on New Bern Avenue. New Bern Police says the victims are Kaihem Hicks, 19, Malcom Goodman, 31, a 16-year old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All four are males.
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WITN
Hundreds to walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting those of all ages and abilities to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Bern on October 22nd at Union Point Park. Registration and check in start at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 10 a.m.
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County, North Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the 1800s, with the last occupant of the house being Mary Taylor Oliver in 1951, a woman proud of her ancestry and faith. “About seven o’clock, I always say good morning, Miss Mary. So I’ve tried to stay in her favor,” said Jim […]
WITN
Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine,...
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
publicradioeast.org
New Bern business owners circulating petition to revive discussion of social district downtown
Greenville’s social districts opened two weeks ago, and the Washington city council has approved one as well. The City of New Bern tabled a similar idea earlier this year, but now a group of local business owners are circulating a petition to revive the discussion. The districts allow customers...
publicradioeast.org
Pitcher full of fentanyl found after domestic violence call leads to massive ENC drug bust
Deputies said a search of the home found 2.5 kilos of Fentanyl. A domestic violence call in Jacksonville led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, including an amount of fentanyl that, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, could have the potential to kill 1-million people. While...
WITN
UPDATE: 100 people Walk to End Alzheimer’s
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and surrounding area residents joined together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Saturday morning at Hines Farm Park outside of Jacksonville, 100 people walked to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s...
WITN
Onslow County man & woman charged after 2.5 kilos of fentanyl seized
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged a man and woman in one Eastern Carolina county with drug trafficking after they say they seized 2.5 kilos of fentanyl and over 18 kilos of marijuana. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it also seized two rifles and three handguns, one...
wcti12.com
Onslow County teenager found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 14-year-old Jakari Thompson has been found safe. Previous: Onslow County Sheriff's deputies are looking for missing 14-year-old teenager. Jakari Thompson, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and black and white high-top Nike...
WITN
Hazardous waste collection event
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Orringer Hall on the college’s New Bern campus.
New hydroponic growing system will help local Salvation Army feed more people
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Salvation Army in Eastern North Carolina has a brand-new way to feed even more families ahead of the holidays. With the simple snip of a ribbon during a special ceremony on Friday, people in the Onslow County area will now have better access to healthy food going forward. 9OYS […]
