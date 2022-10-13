ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Washburn Rural celebrates homecoming with haunted parade

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Washburn Rural High school students celebrated homecoming on Thursday with a haunted parade.

This year’s Homecoming theme is “Haunted HoCo.” The Homecoming crowning ceremony will take place during halftime of the varsity football game vs. Emporia.

Here’s why it’s so windy today and what that means for fire danger

The 4-2 Washburn Junior Blues host the 1-5 Emporia High Spartans, Friday night at Bowen-Glaze Stadium for their 2022 homecoming.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIMYO_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDMNh_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40utqi_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qG6L2_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDUet_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gq1P1_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KrWM_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qicas_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqSpL_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018buJ_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMe3o_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0w7W_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LF8lJ_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apcCD_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NG6Sa_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqPiB_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpbzX_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ruhb_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcBy5_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tF2y_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100KRP_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riwov_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urZTt_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0px1Cu_0iXyiBdH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqcAl_0iXyiBdH00
