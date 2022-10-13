Washburn Rural celebrates homecoming with haunted parade
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Washburn Rural High school students celebrated homecoming on Thursday with a haunted parade.
This year's Homecoming theme is "Haunted HoCo." The Homecoming crowning ceremony will take place during halftime of the varsity football game vs. Emporia.
The 4-2 Washburn Junior Blues host the 1-5 Emporia High Spartans, Friday night at Bowen-Glaze Stadium for their 2022 homecoming.
