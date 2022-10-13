Read full article on original website
Dozens of Houston-area cops, elected officials appear on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
HOUSTON — Dozens of law enforcement officers and elected officials from the Houston area signed up and paid dues to the anti-government group Oath Keepers, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of membership rolls obtained by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets, DDOS. The membership rolls...
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
'Sweetest woman' | Friend remembers woman who died along with 3 family members in Pearland crash
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed Saturday night when Pearland police said a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into them while they were on their way to dinner. Now KHOU 11 News is learning more about the victims. Four members of the same family were killed...
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
'I shot him' | Robert Solis guilty in HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's murder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man who killed a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was found guilty of capital murder on Monday in front of a packed courthouse full of law enforcement personnel, including Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, members of the Sikh community as well as Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's family members.
Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway. Gonzalez said the shooting...
KHOU
Judge reads guilty verdict in Robert Solis trial
Robert Solis is found guilty of capital murder. He shot and killed Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a traffic stop in 2019.
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
fox26houston.com
The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?
— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
foxsanantonio.com
$15 million bond set for mom who stabbed her 5-year-old daughter to death, sheriff says
TOMBALL, Texas -- A woman who allegedly confessed to killing her 5-year-old daughter over the weekend has been charged with capital murder. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the woman on Monday as 37-year-old Melissa White Towne. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Towne drove to the emergency room at HCA Houston...
Republicans on Harris County Commissioners Court skip special budget meeting
HOUSTON — The weeks-long battle to pass a new budget in Harris County remains locked in a stalemate after the two Republicans on Commissioners Court were no-shows at a special meeting Monday afternoon. Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey have skipped meetings to deny Democrats a quorum to vote...
5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, officials say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Skeletal remains found in Williamson County have been positively identified as a missing man from Conroe, according to officials. Both the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the remains were that of Timothy Perez. Perez was reported missing on...
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
George Floyd's family considers lawsuit against Kanye West after rapper claims he died from fentanyl
HOUSTON — The family of George Floyd is considering legal action after Kanye West made “false statements about the manner of his death.”. The artist, who now goes by “Ye," attempted to link Floyd’s death to fentanyl during an interview on the "Drink Champs" podcast. Attorney...
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
Houston businesswoman heads lock company designed to make schools, homes safer
HOUSTON — This Hispanic Heritage Month we're celebrating inspiring figures in the community like a Houston businesswoman who's defied all the odds to become successful. Anna Reger is a petite powerhouse who has started and built businesses throughout the years. Her business headquarters is located in northwest Houston. The...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED
A Houston man was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:40, Officers responded to the 900 block of Armbrister Street in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired. After investigation, Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Houston, was taken into custody for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, after it was found that he fired at a vehicle that was occupied, placing the occupant in danger. Officers recovered the firearm in question and were advised by Communications that Garrett also had an outstanding warrant for Driving While License Invalid. Garrett was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
