Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling him as he drove through the streets of the city, armed with a handgun and possibly “out hunting” for another victim, police said. In January 1999, Brownlee had been sentenced to two years in prison in Alameda County, which encompasses the city of Oakland, for possessing and selling a controlled substance, the California corrections department said. He was released on parole in August 1999 after serving seven months. Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County in December 2001 and sentenced to three years for the same crime. He was released to parole in May 2003 and discharged from parole three years later.
Neighbors called police in past on mom Melissa Towne, who's accused of killing daughter in Tomball
Meanwhile, neighbors are painting a disturbing picture of a mother's behavior. She's accused of killing her own daughter.
Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD
NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
The Flash's Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Burglary Case
Watch: Ezra Miller Pleads NOT GUILTY to Burglary and Larceny. Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court on Oct. 17, their attorney has confirmed to E! News. The lawyer also noted that the star of the upcoming...
