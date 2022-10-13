Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Faulkner County
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Faulkner County Wednesday evening.
The name of the deceased man has not been released.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 365 and Wildwood Drive.
A representative of Union Pacific says counseling resources are available to the train crew.
