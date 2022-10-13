ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faulkner County, AR

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Faulkner County

By John Kushmaul
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20H3QB_0iXyhkMn00

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Faulkner County Wednesday evening.

The name of the deceased man has not been released.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 365 and Wildwood Drive.

Traffic on the tracks resumed about four hours after the collision.

Close call in Conway: Train and semi-trailer miss by just inches

A representative of Union Pacific says counseling resources are available to the train crew.

The investigation is continuing.

FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

