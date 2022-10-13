Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and more have updated injury statuses for Warriors vs. Lakers
Reports: De’Andre Hunter, Hawks agree to $95M extension
The Atlanta Hawks signed forward De’Andre Hunter to a four-year contract extension worth up to $95 million, ESPN and The
Cale Makar and Matt Dumba: Family ties bond Avalanche, Wild defensemen in Central Division rivalry
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cale Makar and Matt Dumba are opposing defensemen in a Central Division rivalry whose NHL dreams started on the same sheet of backyard ice. Makar, the quick-skilled Avalanche phenom, and Dumba, the instigating Wild enforcer, returned to their roots Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center for Colorado’s first road trip of the season. Back in the mid-2000s, they played for pride outside the Dumba family residence in Calgary. ...
