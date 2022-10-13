ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Man Threatens To Shoot Rockford Mcdonalds Employees, Because They Messed Up His Order…

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired On The East Side, Possible Shooting Victim…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim On the East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle Accident With Injuries

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Road pavement to begin Thursday in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Road construction operations will begin in Freeport this week and the city wants motorists to prepare for delays. Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, October 20, construction crews will reduce traffic flow to perform pavement grinding, milling, and cleaning operations on the following streets:. Meadows Drive from...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockfrd PD Arrest A Man On 2 Counts Of Public Indecency, After Exposing Himself Near E State st

ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Large Police Presence At Harlem High School Tonight

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports of Several More Shootings in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

