Read full article on original website
Related
Enter to Win Tickets to Hallowdean: The Show Formerly Known As Purple Brainz
When Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones perform at the 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Friday, Oct. 28, we want our loyal listeners to be there. This tribute to Prince is formerly known as Purple Brainz, and is appropriate for all ages. Besides the music of Prince, there...
Bangor Florist Will Help Spread Smiles With ‘Petal It Forward’ Movement
It's no secret that folks these days are stressed out. People everywhere wear the worries of the world on their shoulders, and on their faces. Smiles can be hard to come by on some days. But the floral industry is hoping to change that, even if for one small moment,...
Dressed In His Best: Zephyr, The SPCA’s ‘Pet Of The Week’, Wants To Come Home With You!
He's all dressed up and ready to go! Zephyr, the SPAC of Hancock County, wants to come home with you!. According to Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician with SPCA of Hancock County, he's been at the shelter for about 3 months now. "Zephyr is a male tuxedo cat who is...
Right After A Weekend of Flooding Around Bangor, More Big Rain Tuesday
I've said it before... Mother Nature hates us. We just got over a weekend of utterly crazy rain here in the Bangor area. Lots of spots with flooding, and various degrees of trouble to accompany it. In Brewer, firefighters had to break out their new boat to rescue people stranded in their house due to rising waters on Brooks Street.
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?
What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
Glenburn Parks & Rec Brings Back Halloween Trail This Month
Let's face it, it can be kind of tricky to find family-friendly things, outside of a trunk-or-treat situation, to do with young kids around the Halloween holiday. I know my kids well enough to realize they don't do well with the gore or horror aspects of a traditional haunted house. And I know myself well enough to realize that I am jumpy as all get-out and would likely punch someone squarely in their face if they lept out of a dark corner to scare me.
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Planned For New Bangor Market Friday Afternoon
It's been a few months now since Downtown Bangor's newest market, The Salty Brick, quietly opened its doors to the public. And now that they've settled, owner James Gallagher (of Bangin’ Whoopie fame--yup, he owns that, too) has decided it's time to do a proper "grand opening" and ribbon cutting.
Find Peace and Serenity in This Remote Airbnb ‘Boat House’ in Stonington
When it comes to remoteness, the town of Stonington, Maine, scores high. Stonington is located on the southern tip of the island of Deer Isle. The population of the small island village is 1,065. It's a three-hour drive from Portland, and quite a haul from Interstate 95. It's known as...
Bangor PD’s Tim Cotton To Guest Saturday On ‘The Nite Show’
Don’t miss the 13th Season premiere this weekend!. The countdown to the thirteenth season premiere of "The Nite Show With Danny Cashman" is on. This Saturday night, our buddy Dan is back with a very cool guest. Author and Bangor Maine Police Department Facebook writer Tim Cotton, will be...
Head To Corinth For Bigger & Brighter Trick-Or-Treating Experience This Halloween
What started out as a way to entice trick-or-treaters to take a trip out of town, has grown into a fun hobby for one Garland Road family in Corinth. We first told you about the Boddys about a year ago. The family had moved to Corinth in 2018, and only...
They’re Back For Year 2! Get Your “Dogs Of Carmel” Calendar & Help Families In Need
In an attempt to help families in need in Carmel last year, folks got creative and came up with a unique idea: They decided to feature dogs from the town in a special calendar and sell it in town, putting the proceeds towards helping local folks who were struggling. And thus, the "Dogs of Carmel Calendar" was born.
Jay Leno Coming to Collins Center Orono Saturday the 22nd
Every entertainer had to get their start somewhere. Sometimes they were the only people who thought that they had a chance at ‘making it.’. With some, even their manager wasn’t all that supportive. Comedians had to start going club to club, taking spots at a moments notice, and...
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor
If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
Maine Discovery Museum Is Throwing A Halloween Party October 22nd
A big day of Halloween themed fun is coming up in Bangor!. At Maine discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones.
Drenching Rain Expected for Much of Maine Thursday into Friday
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect nearly two and-a-half inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see three inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two inches of rain.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0