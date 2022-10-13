A dedication was held in a cemetery in Beekmantown, New York, to honor a French Canadian who became a hero of the American Revolution. Descendants of Major Clement Gosselin, including John Conrad Gosselin, his great-great-great-great grandson, and other family members from both the U-S and Canada were joined by political leaders and dignitaries from both countries to unveil a memorial. Gosselin, who was from Quebec, joined the American Revolution and served with the 2nd Canadian Regiment of the Continental Army. His duties, according to historians, included working as a spy and relaying intelligence directly to then General-in-Chief, George Washington.

