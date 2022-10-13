ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Pandemic had disproportionate impact on female educators

A new study by University at Albany researchers found that female educators experienced the COVID-19 pandemic more negatively than their male counterparts. The study, which was conducted by NYKids, a research-practice partnership housed within the University's School of Education, adds to emerging research that is finding the pandemic had a disproportionate impact on women in the workforce, who have dropped out at much higher rates than men.
ALBANY, NY
Phys.org

Innovative examples of Big Earth Data for sustainability science

A recent Science Bulletin paper compiled by Prof. Huadong Guo and his team discusses the potential and utility of Big Earth Data through a number of case studies to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The case studies demonstrate that, in light of the lack of relevant data in many countries, the availability of growing multi-source data and rapid advancements in big data methods and infrastructure provide unique opportunities to mitigate these data challenges.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers use cellulose to develop slow-release fertilizer and a self-fertilizing propagation pot

A research team affiliated with the Laboratory of Polymeric Materials and Biosorbents at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Araras, São Paulo state, Brazil, has produced and is testing cellulose-based materials for enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to improve the supply of nutrients to crops and reduce the release of non-biodegradable chemicals into the ecosystem.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Researchers study exciton dynamics at unprecedented resolution

Future optical communication that's vastly more reliable and faster than what's commonly available today will require new technology. Modern communication is based on charge transfer, which can result in large transmission losses during certain data-intensive applications. Excitons are alternatives, yet they face technical challenges for widespread implementation. Now, researchers from...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy