ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 5

Related
KARE 11

Minnesota AG charges Enbridge for aquifer breach in northern Minnesota

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office announced Monday that Enbridge Energy Limited Partnership, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, admitted to breaching an aquifer during construction and delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge, which was...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
B102.7

Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Breezy all weekend; highest flake chances in NE Minnesota, NW Wisconsin

A low-pressure system will continue to bring periods of snow, rain or a rain-snow mix to north-central and northeastern Minnesota plus parts of northwestern Wisconsin into Saturday afternoon. Portions of northwestern Minnesota could see a passing sprinkle or flurry. Some spots in northern Minnesota could end up with Saturday snowfall...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph

The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species

A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Minnesota Department of Transportation Hiring Snowplow Operators

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the ‘help wanted’ sign out for the winter season. MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty says they need snowplow operators:. “We have spots for fill-in operators, emergency sort of 45-day contracts that are great as well as full-time snowplow operators where in...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Top 10 Minnesota colleges and universities announced by WalletHub

(Undated)--With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Monday) has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy