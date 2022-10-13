Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
FLHSMV recognizes National Teen Driver Safety Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is recognizing National Teen Driver Safety Week in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Nearly half of the total crashes across Florida in 2021 involving a teen also included a passenger in the...
Mysuncoast.com
Sweater weather returns to Florida.... finally!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been 180 days since the temperatures were in the 50s here along the Suncoast. It is about time we start to see some cooler weather move in. After a long hot summer we are going to get a big break and it is about right on time. Usually by the middle of October we begin to see strong cold fronts move through and this one is just a couple of days off this year.
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis to give $200M to Florida Schools Recognition Program
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary in North Port to announce major funding awards for schools. $200 million will go to schools that showed student growth and teaching experience in the 2021-2022 school year. This includes 24 schools in Sarasota County, including Toledo Blade who will receive $142,000.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida gas prices inching up as OPEC cuts production
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers faced another round of rising gas prices last week, as Florida gas prices increased 7 cents per gallon. The state average has now increased a total of 23 cents per gallon since Oct. 6. “Retail prices at the pump continued to adjust to the big...
Mysuncoast.com
Rain returns Monday ahead of a strong cold front
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain returns Monday ahead of a strong cold front that will begin making its way through Florida. Rain should hit 50% of the Suncoast area beginning early Monday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies despite some isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, with some thunderstorms. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s then drop significantly Wednesday behind the cold front. The arriving colder air mass will bring back sunnier skies, lower dewpoints and colder temperatures mid week.
Comments / 0