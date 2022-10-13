ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WNYT

Bear mauls 10-year-old in grandparents’ Connecticut backyard

MORRIS, Conn. (AP) — A 250-pound (113-kilogram) black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy playing in his grandparents’ backyard in Connecticut and tried to drag him away before the animal was fatally shot by police, authorities said. The child was attacked about 11 a.m. Sunday in the town of...
MORRIS, CT
WNYT

4 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta university library

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people were shot, including three students, during Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday, authorities said. A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Center’s Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 a.m. when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said.
ATLANTA, GA
WNYT

Connecticut community mourns the loss of two police officers

A community is grieving after two police officers were shot and killed this week in Connecticut. The two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a domestic violence call around 10:30 Wednesday night. On Friday, the chief office of the medical examiner determined they were both shot multiple times, and...
BRISTOL, CT
WNYT

Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said. In a Facebook post Saturday, police in Bristol said Alec Iurato was hit by gunfire and returned fire...
BRISTOL, CT

Community Policy