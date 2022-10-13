Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
World Cup Host Qatar Wins Rights for 2023 Asian Cup
With the World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, the country was selected Monday as host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia in a short-notice contest to replace China and host a tournament that could yet be played in 2024.
FIFA・
NBC Los Angeles
Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas Win 2022 Ballon d'Or Awards
Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas are etching their names in the history books as the 2022 Ballon d’Or winners. The award, presented by the magazine France Football, was given to the best male and female footballers from the previous season, as voted on by a group of journalists. This...
