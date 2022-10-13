Read full article on original website
Crash course in 'adulting' at Carbondale Area
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Some high school students could likely run circles around adults when it comes to algebraic equations, but hand them a tie or ask them to make a phone call, and they might feel a little helpless. "Instant panic, honestly. I really didn't know what I was...
Check it Out with Chelsea: Children's Career Fair
SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub spent an afternoon this summer at a Children's Career Fair hosted by the Outreach Center in Scranton. Equipped with a light, camera, microphone, and script, she tried to show children what it was like to be a broadcast journalist. Watch to see how it went!
Halloween car show in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A Halloween car show took place in Lackawanna County Sunday. The show at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was sponsored by the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club. There was food, drinks, and door prizes, plus live music. People could also make donations to the Salvation Army Angel...
Fall Fest at Roba Family Farms
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Since mid-September, Roba's has opened its gates to give kids and adults different ways to experience autumn in NEPA, something they always do during the fall season. With over 30 attractions to enjoy, Roba's says it has activities for family members of all ages. "Gem...
Rooftop 53 opens in Pittston
PITTSTON — A project more than a year and a half in the making came to fruition on Monday for local restaurateur Rob Friedman, as the founder of Friedman Hospitality Group officially cut the ribbon on Rooftop 53, a new rooftop bar located on the top floor of Friedman’s Rikasa restaurant on Main Street.
Dogs train to retrieve ducks in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A world-class canine certification took place over the weekend in Wyoming County. It was the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever Club USA National Specialty. These dogs came from all over the world to do what they were bred for, get ducks out of the woods.
Trunk or treat for all ages in Lackawanna County
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A trunk or treat for folks of all ages in Lackawanna County. Corky's Garden Path in Justus was filled with Halloween fun on Saturday. There were games, a pumpkin carving contest, and a gift shop filled with fall items. There was also wine tasting for...
Driver crashes into home in Scranton
MOOSIC, Pa. — A driver crashed into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
NEPA Pet Expo and Animal Care Summit
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A pet expo took place all over the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City, and it was also an animal care summit. It featured dozens of vendors with pet accessories or animal services. A highlight of the event featured a pet costume contest, a dozen dogs,...
WOLF
Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
Halloween food truck festival in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — A Halloween food truck festival is happening this weekend in Lackawanna County. The festival at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant is hosting more than a dozen food trucks and several different craft vendors. There is also live entertainment, and if you wear a Halloween...
Scranton Police hold coat drive for students
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department is collecting winter coats for students. The coat drive is an effort to provide students at the three Scranton intermediate schools with coats, school uniforms, socks, hats, and gloves. Melissa McCafferty with the Scranton Police Department says, "Every year, there is a...
Hispanic-owned business help downtown Hazleton thrive
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — More than 70 percent of businesses in downtown Hazleton are Hispanic owned. Diego Tavares starts each morning in the kitchen at the Malaia Lounge. “People eat a lot in the morning, so they eat that stuff every day they come and get food. They call it “los tres golpes,” said Diego […]
Raising money, awareness for Lackawanna County animal shelter
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Isaac is among the many rescue dogs from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township. As Isaac greets guests at Barktoberfest, the shelter employees hope he and the other dogs can go home with a new family. "Adoptions have been really slow, so just...
Honors poured in for Lombardo in 2022
PITTSTON – The city’s mayor, Michael Lombardo, is having a banner year being recognized throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvani
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
First NEPA Pet Expo slated for Saturday at Viewmont Mall
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It looks like Scooby is trying to sniff out the competition for this weekend's costume contest at the Viewmont Mall. It's just one of the many events going on here as part of the first NEPA Pet Expo. "You can expect 30-plus vendors with pet...
In memory of Mike: Walking to end epilepsy
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 65 million people worldwide live with a condition that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures. It’s the brain disorder epilepsy. Today, I had the honor of serving as emcee of an event aimed at raising critical funds and awareness. All of the usual excitement and energy were evident at the […]
Woman refuses to leave bar
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
