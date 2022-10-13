ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New movies this week: Stream Hulu's 'Rosaline,' watch 'Till,' skip 'Halloween Ends'

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcc12_0iXyfQA500

Halloween is coming, and so is a "Halloween" flick for the season's screamings.

This weekend, Jamie Lee Curtis concludes the journey of Laurie Strode – the "final girl" she first played in John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher classic – in the latest installment of the Michael Myers horror franchise . Danielle Deadwyler stars as the mother of the murdered Emmett Till in a powerful historical drama, and Kaitlyn Dever headlines a Hulu comedy that flips the script on Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet."

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

'Let's go get it': Jamie Lee Curtis says goodbye to 'Halloween Ends' and hello to Oscar buzz

If you want to see Jamie Lee Curtis vs. Michael Myers one last time: 'Halloween Ends'

The diminishing returns for the current trilogy since the highs of 2018's splendid "Halloween" result in this bottoming-out point. Aside from 1982's "Halloween III: Season of the Witch," it's the installment that goes farthest afield from the franchise (for better and for worse) as Laurie (Curtis) befriends a fellow ex-babysitter/trauma survivor (Rohan Campbell) and also comes face to face with Michael for a gnarly throwdown.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Peacock

'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff

If you dig Oscar-ready acting performances and/or historical dramas: 'Till'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJsVT_0iXyfQA500
Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler, left, with Whoopi Goldberg) wants justice for her child's murder in the historical drama "Till." LYNSEY WITHERSPOON/ORION PICTURES

Deadwyler, who was dynamite in " The Harder They Fall ," gives a stirring, Oscar-worthy performance in a film chronicling the 1955 Mississippi lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) and how his mother channeled her grief into being a civil rights champion. The stunning, heartbreaking scene where Deadwyler's Mamie Till-Mobley is overcome with sorrow over her son's brutalized body is one you won't soon forget.

Where to watch: In theaters

Danielle Deadwyler cautions against skipping 'Till': 'Do you want to turn a blind eye to history?'

If you didn't think Romeo and Juliet were right for each other anyway: 'Rosaline'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fAYTp_0iXyfQA500
Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever, right) plots to win back Romeo from her cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced) in the Shakespeare-flavored comedy "Rosaline." 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

Carrying over some "Booksmart" sass, Dever is a hoot as the title character in this inventive romp that smashes modern humor into the Bard's famous love story. Rosaline has a thing for Romeo (Kyle Allen), he falls for her younger cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced), and Rosaline sparks a feud trying to bust up the fledgling relationship as she also butts heads with a potential suitor (Sean Teale).

Where to watch: Hulu

If you're a big 'Stranger Things' fan: 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpgWh_0iXyfQA500
Family fright fest "The Curse of Bridge Hollow" centers on a teen (Priah Ferguson) and her dad (Marlon Wayans) teaming up to save their town from Halloween decorations that have come dangerously alive. FRANK MASI/NETFLIX

Priah Ferguson, a spark plug on the Netflix hit show, plays a teen who doesn't love her family's recent move from Brooklyn to small-town New England, and her science-teacher father (Marlon Wayans) isn't crazy about the new place's absolute love for Halloween. But their daddy/daughter bickering takes a breather when skeletons, clowns and other terrifying decorations come to cursed life in this kid-friendly horror comedy.

Where to watch: Netflix

Need a spooky season read?: 10 new horror books to get into the Halloween spirit

If you adore a good mind-bending thriller: 'Old Man'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6zUS_0iXyfQA500
Stephen Lang stars as the title character in "Old Man," a horror film about an erratic sort living in the woods who becomes a nightmare for a lost hiker. RLJE FILMS

Stephen Lang ("Don't Breathe") stars as the title character, a jittery sort living in a cabin in the woods visited by a lost hiker (Marc Senter) who randomly shows up at his door. Wary of each other, their awkward conversation turns revelatory as truths come out in an unsettling little gem about memories and past sins directed by Lucky McKee ("May").

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV , Vudu , Amazon

If you like the really witchy stuff: 'The Accursed'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bL8ST_0iXyfQA500
An old woman (Meg Foster) has some freaky things going on inside her in the horror film "The Accursed." SCREEN MEDIA

The only horror movie you'll see this season with a former Power Ranger (Sarah Grey), ’90s mainstay ( Mena Suvari ) and 1980s fan favorite (Meg Foster). Grey plays a young woman asked by a family associate (Suvari) to care for an elderly woman (Foster). Flies spew from her mouth (eww) and things get demonic in a decent thriller with some nicely creepy visuals.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV , Vudu , Amazon

Horror movie preview: Peep these 15 new films to prep for Halloween, from 'Smile' to Hulu's 'Hellraiser'

If you're all about family Zoom meetings: 'The Same Storm'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2sba_0iXyfQA500
Rosemarie Dewitt and Ron Livingston play parents communicating with their son's teacher via Zoom in Peter Hedges' pandemic-era dramedy "The Same Storm." MACEO BISHOP

Writer/director Peter Hedges crafted this anthology dramedy with 24 actors – including Sandra Oh, Mary-Louise Parker and Ron Livingston – during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown. And it's a mostly effective outing, too, with various personalities wrestling with political divisions, the Black Lives Matter movement and just trying to keep their sanity amid a pandemic.

Where to watch: In theaters

If you think Michael Myers is too 'old school': 'Grimcutty'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ve1Jd_0iXyfQA500
A scary internet meme comes to life and harms children in the tech-tinged horror film "Grimcutty." HULU

A new internet meme takes a community by storm. However, teen Asha (Sara Wolfkind) discovers it's all too real when her parents believe she's cutting herself as part of a social media challenge but it's actually the work of a terrifying cyber-monster come to life. Give the tech-tinged flick a C+ for the execution of a clever horror premise, and an A for cool creature design.

Where to watch: Hulu

Also on streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460d6B_0iXyfQA500
Superman (voiced by John Krasinski) and loyal pal Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) are BFFs in "DC League of Super-Pets." Warner Bros. Pictures

