The Daihatsu Tanto is the latest funky Kei car to hit the market, and it's already causing an uproar with its unique style. The Tanto draws inspiration from the Nissan Cube but adds its own spin to the classic form. As a result, you get a lively and stylish vehicle with an overland flair. In fact, some people even compare it to the Nissan Cube, and it's easy to see why. At first glance, the Daihatsu Tanto may look like a knock-off of the Nissan Cube. But upon closer inspection, it's clear that the Tanto is an entirely different animal, far from being a copycat. It has a distinctive style compared to other Kei cars on the market. It's no wonder its latest fourth-generation model has been one of Daihatsu's best-selling models for years! Let's take a closer look at the Daihatsu Tanto and the Nissan Cube to see what all the fuss is about!

