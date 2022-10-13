Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Drool over This Sinister and Sexy Custom BMW R nineT
The customized motorcycle culture is worldwide with those from every nook of the planet curating top-notch customs. That is exemplified by a new sexy and sinister custom BMW R nineT built by South Africa’s Cytech Motorcycles. Custom BMW R nineT Cafe Racer by Cytech Motorcycles. Cytech Motorcycle's custom looks...
Top Speed
This Wooden Ford F-450 Super Duty Has Unbelievable Detail
If you follow us, you probably know that in the past few months we featured a lot of projects from Youtube channel Woodworking Art. And the explanation for why we are doing it is very simple: his work is more than impressive, and the world should know about them. There are many projects we like, but our favorites are the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, and more recently the Jeep Wrangler 392 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC. Now, the guy behind the channel is back with another impressive work of art. This time his wooden project is based on the 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty.
Top Speed
Thanks To Honda, That Sony Car Might Just Come To Life
As modern cars get more complicated and tech-driven, it gets more reasonable for cars to be designed by technology companies. With digital features continually operating in the background, active safety features, and intensive infotainment systems, new cars are loaded with modern tech. That is what led us to the Sony concept car from a few years back, and why everyone generally thought it was an entirely plausible car. Well, Sony has now teamed up with Honda and will bring that car to fruition.
Top Speed
2023 Lotus Emira: Performance, Price, and Photos
If there is a brand that sparks excitement among driving enthusiasts, it is Lotus. The British company built its trademark on driving excellence. Their storied history in Formula One and motorsport has made Lotus revered. Their final gas-powered sports car, the Emira, seeks to be the greatest product the brand has made.
Top Speed
10 Best RC Cars in 2022
We are in a day and age where kids prefer playing on their phones or tablets instead of playing outside. While pushing some of them to play sports might be a task, there can be something else that might lure them into leaving their devices – Remote Control Cars. These are the best things to get kids to step outside and have a little fun. But, RC cars aren’t just for kids. Even grown-ups can have a lot of fun with them, and that’s because these aren’t mere toys. RC Cars these days are available in all shapes, sizes, and price bands. Some even require a certain level of skill to operate. So, with that said, here’s a list of the 10 best RC cars that you can buy in 2022.
Top Speed
The Daihatsu Tanto Pokes Fun At The Nissan Cube
The Daihatsu Tanto is the latest funky Kei car to hit the market, and it's already causing an uproar with its unique style. The Tanto draws inspiration from the Nissan Cube but adds its own spin to the classic form. As a result, you get a lively and stylish vehicle with an overland flair. In fact, some people even compare it to the Nissan Cube, and it's easy to see why. At first glance, the Daihatsu Tanto may look like a knock-off of the Nissan Cube. But upon closer inspection, it's clear that the Tanto is an entirely different animal, far from being a copycat. It has a distinctive style compared to other Kei cars on the market. It's no wonder its latest fourth-generation model has been one of Daihatsu's best-selling models for years! Let's take a closer look at the Daihatsu Tanto and the Nissan Cube to see what all the fuss is about!
Top Speed
Top 10 Sport Bikes for the Track
As a sport bike rider, you want to push your bike to the limit and find out what it can really do. There’s just one small problem. You can’t legally do that on public roads. This is one of the reasons why track days are so popular. Become one with your bike as you lean into the corners and find out what your bike can really do. To make the most of your day at the track, you need a bike that’s built for it. These are the top 10 bikes that consistently perform well on the track.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The SV650 Is Suzuki’s Best Bike
Recent spy shots have suggested that Suzuki is about to drop the aging but bulletproof V-twin engine as found in the V650 and the V-Strom DL650 for a much more modern parallel twin design, following the lead of Yamaha, BMW, and KTM. For Suzuki diehards, this will be sad news as the SV650’s engine was something pretty unique in the world of lightweight roadster motorcycles. Suzuki has said nothing about when the V-twin engine will be phased out so let’s enjoy it while we still can and celebrate this iconic engine and the brilliance of the SV650.
Top Speed
Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept Proves Off-Roading EVs are Possible
In September, Jeep unveiled the Avenger, an all-electric, baby SUV that will only be offered in Europe. The Avenger is powered by a single electric motor that delivers a total of 154 horsepower, and it is Jeep's first front-wheel-drive vehicle. To most, a Jeep without all-wheel-drive system and lacking off-roading capabilities makes no sense. But at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, Jeep presented a solution in the form of the Avenger 4x4 Concept, a model that promises to give the tiny Avenger some off-road chops.
Top Speed
DMC’s Solution Can Put Your 992 GT3 Into the RS Territory
Porsche recently unveiled the more track-focused 911 GT3 RS in August 2022, and though powertrain updates are minimal, it is undoubtedly a step above in design and on-track driveability. After the GT3 RS's introduction, the slightly less track-focused GT3 appears more subdued with its factory-installed accessories. However, German design firm DMC has a solution to make the standard GT3 look far more aggressive with the addition of lightweight parts and better aero.
Top Speed
The McLaren Solus GT Hasn't Completely Won Over the Man Behind the Design of the P1 and Escort Cosworth RS
Now 63 years old, Frank Stephenson is a famous automobile designer who has worked for companies like BMW, Mini, Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, and McLaren. Some of his most famous designs are the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, the Ferrari F430, the Maserati MC12, the Ferrari FXX, and the McLaren P1 - just to name a few. So, what does one of the biggest designers in the world think about McLaren's latest Solus GT supercar? The answer to that question might surprise you.
Top Speed
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT and DeLorean Alpha5 are Part of Fast & Furious 10
The two-part, 10th installment of The Fast and the Furious saga is expected to bring the film series to a conclusion, and as filming continues, new video from the "Fast-X" movie set have surfaced, revealing a selection of the vehicles that will be featured in the popular car franchise. A video from the YouTube channel "German in Venice" from the Angelino Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles now shows three vehicles from the upcoming film. The two purely electric concepts include the Dodge Charger, which has been a mainstay of the long-running franchise.
Top Speed
2023 R36 Nissan GT-R: Everything You Need to Know
The upcoming GT-R has to be one of the most anticipated supercars in recent times. Nissan has been working on a complete model redesign for its flagship model for a while now. Looking back at Nissan's history, the Skyline GT-R, which has long been the icon of Nissan's sports cars lineup, is currently in the third generation of models with the GT-R name, following the first generation from 1969 to 1973 and the second generation from 1989 to 2002.
Top Speed
The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Is A 677-Horsepower Maniac!
Fast SUVs are becoming increasingly popular. People want the safety and “above all” feeling offered by these larger vehicles but would still like something sporty and fast. Up until now, fast SUVs used clever suspension and big engines to provide the performance necessary. However, the introduction of electrification has forced manufacturers to change their approach. Morally speaking, we are not sure how environmentally friendly an SUV that weighs roughly three tons and is full of batteries is, but nonetheless, we can certainly say they are fast as the all-new Mercedes EQE AMG proves. This is the first-ever electric SUV to roll out of AMG so it’s an important one – let’s have a look at what it can offer.
Top Speed
Here's Why You Should Remember the Chevy Astrovan
The Chevy Astrovan arrived on the scene in 1985, ready to compete with the Dodge, Plymouth, and Toyota versions of the minivan. The Astrovan is the Goldilocks of vans and is just right if you need versatility and the ability to tow a large load along with you. The Astrovan was made for twenty years almost the same way for a reason and has developed a cult following. This unassuming ride is more than it appears and still stands apart as something bigger and better than the rest. Different in a good way, there are plenty of reasons why you should remember the Chevy Astrovan.
Top Speed
The Lotus Evija Fittipaldi is all About Racing Heritage
To mark the 50th anniversary of Emerson Fittipaldi and Team Lotus' F1 driver and constructor title in 1972, Lotus has unveiled a special edition of its flagship Evija. The Evija Fittipaldi comes with a black and gold retro livery with an exclusive production of just eight, all of which have been sold.
Top Speed
2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition Review: The Brand's Most Rugged SUV In Over A Decade
Before Zoom-Zoom became a household advertising slogan during the early 2000s, Mazda had been tapping manufacturing partner and sizable stakeholder Ford for some rebadged 4X4s. The Navajo was a 2-door Explorer, the B-Series a Ranger pickup and the Tribute a small SUV based on the Escape. But by 2008, when Ford decided to divest its stake in the small Japanese automaker, Mazda's product lineup had begun a path to more street-focused utility vehicles like the CX-7. So as not to miss out on the off-road SUV craze currently gripping American drivers, Mazda is introducing the CX-50 Meridian Edition – the brand's first foray into more rugged territory in over a decade.
Top Speed
The 2024 Integra Type-S Is Proof Acura Doesn't Care What Fans Think
The Acura Integra has a place in automotive history as one of the best, front-wheel-drive cars to come out of Japan. The nameplate dates back to 1986 and until now it has, mostly, not failed to impress. While the 2023 Acura Integra was, not at all, what many enthusiasts had hoped for, the model is about to receive a fresh dose of performance as the 2024 Integra Type-S has finally been confirmed. If you were expecting something completely new, however, get ready to be disappointed as the 2023 Honda Civic Type-R genes seem to be running strong here.
Top Speed
The Honda RC51 Is A Bonafide Ducati Slayer From The Early 2000s Up For Sale
Honda has always been a key player in motorcycle racing, resulting in some crazy road bikes for thrill seekers. While many are well aware of the CBR1000RR Fireblade and CBR600RR, not many know about the iconic RC51 from the early 2000s. It redefined Honda’s racing success in many ways, and enthusiasts still call it one of the best-used motorcycles money can buy.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The Polestar 3
The Polestar 3 is an amazing piece of Swedish engineering. Here we have a vehicle crafted by a company that understands the importance of reducing emissions for a brighter future. It also understands what it takes to make a driver and the passengers feel comfortable and connected at the same time. Even more exciting is its high-tech AI computer that makes this SUV feel like something out of a sci-fi movie! Let's take a look at all the wonderful things this SUV has to offer.
