News 12
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
News 12
Suffolk police: 80-year-old woman, driver had argument before fatal hit-and-run
An argument between an 80-year-old woman and a driver resulted in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in West Islip, police say. The incident happened on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Police say the Helga McNulty exited the vehicle after the argument. Investigators say the driver then backed up and slammed...
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning.
Loaded Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop In Inwood, Duo Charged, Police Say
Two people were charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Inwood at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers saw a 2018 Nissan Rogue failing to maintain its lane while traveling...
Fatal shooting at N.J. park under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night at a park in Union Township. The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. at Biertuempful Memorial Park at 1300 Winslow Ave., according to police. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on...
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting
The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
News 12
Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate
Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units.
Police: 80-year-old woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in West Islip
The incident happened around 9:24 p.m. on Tanglewood Road where it meets Ryan Street.
Police: Shots fired at vehicle in Centereach
Police tell News 12 a South Setauket man was driving south on North Washington Avenue.
News 12
NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck
A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
News 12
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance. The district sent an alert home to Temple Hill Academy parents on Friday. They confirm to News 12 that...
DOE employee fatally shot near Brooklyn school saves 6 people through organ donation
Ethan Holder, the 19-year-old substitute teacher who was shot in the head and killed near P.S. 203 last week, has saved lives after his tragic death.
Camden police investigating after at least one person shot at Tamarack Station Apartments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A shooting investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey. Police say just before 3 a.m. Monday, they responded to the Tamarack Station Apartments along Davis Street for a report of at least one person shot.Police released neither any information on the victim's condition nor a description of the shooter.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Kahiree Peterson Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder In May Homicide
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the May 2022 murder of Ali Abdullah, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses. He was served his complaints this week at the Mercer County Correction Center, where he is being held on unrelated charges. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Peterson pending trial.
Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party
Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
Police: Man steals electronics from Valley Stream church
Police say a man burglarized the Grace International Ministry on Merrick Road in Valley Stream sometime between October 12 and October 15.
