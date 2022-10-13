ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

NJ.com

Fatal shooting at N.J. park under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night at a park in Union Township. The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. at Biertuempful Memorial Park at 1300 Winslow Ave., according to police. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting

The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate

Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
OSSINING, NY
News 12

NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck

A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Kahiree Peterson Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder In May Homicide

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the May 2022 murder of Ali Abdullah, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses. He was served his complaints this week at the Mercer County Correction Center, where he is being held on unrelated charges. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Peterson pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ

