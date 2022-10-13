ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

lcnme.com

Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta

U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Medication Disposal Day coming up soon

On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office along with the police departments of Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Waldoboro and Wiscasset will host the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day. This medication disposal event has been offered every spring and fall for over 10...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week

Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Re-elect Holly Stover

My family comes from Maine, I grew up in Maine, and I’ve lived all over the world. And I’m now very happy to be back in Maine! We all want our families and generations to come to live in and contribute to a community that provides us affordable housing and meaningful employment where we can prosper. I’ve seen the impact of the rising housing costs in this community, as well as the communities I’ve lived in, from Maine to California to the UK. I want to see Maine become a place where our children and our grandchildren can grow and afford reasonable housing so they can stay in Maine. I also want to see Maine as a state that supports and assists people pursuing whatever form of education suits them, including vocational education, skilled trades, apprenticeships and four-year degrees.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine

Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Voting for Holly Stover

I'm writing in support of re-electing Holly Stover as our Representative. I have been helping drive Holly as she visits her constituents in District 48. What has really hit home with me is how Holly cares about and for her fellow Mainers. She stops and talks to everyone; Democrat, Republican and unenrolled. I have observed her listen with concern and respect. She always asks what matters to them, what they're concerned about. She often takes notes to remember what someone said.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’

I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
PETS

