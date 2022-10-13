My family comes from Maine, I grew up in Maine, and I’ve lived all over the world. And I’m now very happy to be back in Maine! We all want our families and generations to come to live in and contribute to a community that provides us affordable housing and meaningful employment where we can prosper. I’ve seen the impact of the rising housing costs in this community, as well as the communities I’ve lived in, from Maine to California to the UK. I want to see Maine become a place where our children and our grandchildren can grow and afford reasonable housing so they can stay in Maine. I also want to see Maine as a state that supports and assists people pursuing whatever form of education suits them, including vocational education, skilled trades, apprenticeships and four-year degrees.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO