Head-On Collision Closes Route 1 in Damariscotta
U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta was closed for approximately three hours after a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Damariscotta-Newcastle town line. Traffic was rerouted around the scene, at the north end of the bridge crossing the Damariscotta River, approximately one half-mile south of the highway’s intersection with Belvedere Road.
Report Finds Some of the Most Deteriorated Bridges and Roads Can be Found in Maine
For those of us who live and drive daily in Maine, it comes as no shock to us to hear that we have bad roads. Many Mainers have had to have car repair work done because of the conditions of some of the roads. While we don't need confirmation because we drive the roads daily, we did receive confirmation in a report from TRIP.
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
High COVID-19 transmission prompts indoor mask requirement at Acadia
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Rising COVID-19 cases in Hancock County have prompted the National Park Service to reinstate the mask requirement in all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park effective Oct. 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Hancock County as having "high" community-level transmission. Three...
Medication Disposal Day coming up soon
On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office along with the police departments of Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Waldoboro and Wiscasset will host the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day. This medication disposal event has been offered every spring and fall for over 10...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week
Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
Re-elect Holly Stover
My family comes from Maine, I grew up in Maine, and I’ve lived all over the world. And I’m now very happy to be back in Maine! We all want our families and generations to come to live in and contribute to a community that provides us affordable housing and meaningful employment where we can prosper. I’ve seen the impact of the rising housing costs in this community, as well as the communities I’ve lived in, from Maine to California to the UK. I want to see Maine become a place where our children and our grandchildren can grow and afford reasonable housing so they can stay in Maine. I also want to see Maine as a state that supports and assists people pursuing whatever form of education suits them, including vocational education, skilled trades, apprenticeships and four-year degrees.
A Message For Maine Drivers About What to Do When You Spot a Cop While Driving So I Don’t Crash Into You
I want to start off by saying that I understand you do not want a ticket, no one does. Cops are out at all hours of the day ready to catch you speeding. Luckily for us, there are also apps to help tell us when a cop may be close by.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
Voting for Holly Stover
I'm writing in support of re-electing Holly Stover as our Representative. I have been helping drive Holly as she visits her constituents in District 48. What has really hit home with me is how Holly cares about and for her fellow Mainers. She stops and talks to everyone; Democrat, Republican and unenrolled. I have observed her listen with concern and respect. She always asks what matters to them, what they're concerned about. She often takes notes to remember what someone said.
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
Best Parking Job of the Year? Mainers React to This Power Wheels Taking a Spot in Portland
If you happened to be in downtown Portland, Maine, on Temple Street this week, you would have done a double-take on this unique parking job. Yup, that's a Power Wheels vehicle taking up a valuable parking spot in Portland. Traffic and parking continue to be a problem in Portland. According...
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’
I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Number of CMP customers without power spikes in southern Maine due to heavy winds and rain
As a nasty fall storm brings wind and rain to the Pine Tree State, power crews continue to monitor outages, with thousands of reported overnight into Friday. According to a statement from Central Maine Power, the utility responded to and restored more than 21,000 outages overnight, and as of 8 a.m. reported 3,500 outages they were working on.
To Anyone on I-295 in Maine on Thursday Night – I’m SO Sorry and Hope You Weren’t Hurt
When I realized this happened, I was mortified. Mainly because I didn't even realize it happened until I saw the aftermath. And I didn't know if anyone was hurt by it. But let me start from the beginning. Cans for a Cure. Last Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14,...
