Jacksonville, FL

Police investigating Officer-involved crash on Roosevelt Blvd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Officer-involved crash at Roosevelt Blvd. and Yacht Club Rd.

Multiple Officer vehicles can be spotted, with damage spotted on several.

Two crashed police cruisers were spotted at the scene with one inside a neighborhood fence. A crashed black Lexis was also at the scene.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details arrive.

