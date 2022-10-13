Read full article on original website
BMW M Wants to Put Enthusiasts First; Says No to Small Engines
Even prominent sports car manufacturers are shrinking their engine's displacements, using smaller blocks with turbochargers and superchargers for the sake of efficiency and to comply with regulations. A prime example is the new Mercedes-AMG C63, which has swapped out a large V-8 in favor of a turbocharged four-cylinder. But not all appears to be lost for fans of large displacement engines, at least not from the BMW M camp.
Drool over This Sinister and Sexy Custom BMW R nineT
The customized motorcycle culture is worldwide with those from every nook of the planet curating top-notch customs. That is exemplified by a new sexy and sinister custom BMW R nineT built by South Africa’s Cytech Motorcycles. Custom BMW R nineT Cafe Racer by Cytech Motorcycles. Cytech Motorcycle's custom looks...
Software Woes Put the Porsche Macan EV on Ice
There were initial reports at the beginning of the year, but now Porsche has confirmed the market launch of the all-electric Macan will be delayed until 2024, with software problems preventing the start of production. In July, Automotive News Europe reported the Macan and its sister model on the PPE...
The McLaren Solus GT Hasn't Completely Won Over the Man Behind the Design of the P1 and Escort Cosworth RS
Now 63 years old, Frank Stephenson is a famous automobile designer who has worked for companies like BMW, Mini, Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, and McLaren. Some of his most famous designs are the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, the Ferrari F430, the Maserati MC12, the Ferrari FXX, and the McLaren P1 - just to name a few. So, what does one of the biggest designers in the world think about McLaren's latest Solus GT supercar? The answer to that question might surprise you.
BMW M4 CSL: It's More Powerful than We've Been Told
Back in the 1960s and early 70's, plenty of automakers were reporting lower power figures for their cars than was actually offered to keep down insurance costs. It doesn't occur as often in the modern era, but sometimes some dyno testing does reveal some big differences in reported power and actual horsepower output. For BMW, it happened back in 2019 when the M5 Competition put down 700 horsepower on the dyno, a big difference from the official figure of 617 horsepower. Now there appears to be a simliar scenario for the recently unveiled M4 CSL.
The Mental, 2,000cc Arch Motorcycle 1S Is Here To Redefine American Sport Cruising
Arch Motorcycle, co-founded by Keanu Reeves (Neo from the Matrix movies), is popular for building some expensive but stellar motorcycles which focus on quality over quantity. Staying true to this MO, the company has now launched the Arch 1S motorcycle loaded with top-shelf components and a 2,032cc engine to redefine cruising.
2023 R36 Nissan GT-R: Everything You Need to Know
The upcoming GT-R has to be one of the most anticipated supercars in recent times. Nissan has been working on a complete model redesign for its flagship model for a while now. Looking back at Nissan's history, the Skyline GT-R, which has long been the icon of Nissan's sports cars lineup, is currently in the third generation of models with the GT-R name, following the first generation from 1969 to 1973 and the second generation from 1989 to 2002.
10 Best RC Cars in 2022
We are in a day and age where kids prefer playing on their phones or tablets instead of playing outside. While pushing some of them to play sports might be a task, there can be something else that might lure them into leaving their devices – Remote Control Cars. These are the best things to get kids to step outside and have a little fun. But, RC cars aren’t just for kids. Even grown-ups can have a lot of fun with them, and that’s because these aren’t mere toys. RC Cars these days are available in all shapes, sizes, and price bands. Some even require a certain level of skill to operate. So, with that said, here’s a list of the 10 best RC cars that you can buy in 2022.
The Fastest Electric Cars in the World
There is no dearth of electric cars in the market now. We aren’t just talking about the urban commuters, but also fast electric cars. There are many new automakers that start their electric car journey with fast cars or electric supercars. Companies like Estrema, Aspark, and even Tesla, for that matter, came up with fast electric sports cars or electric supercars. While some have faded into oblivion after showing us promising concepts, some have weathered the storm and are either into production or will enter production. Here’s a list of the eight fastest electric cars in the world today that are in the production stage or about to enter production. Some of these fast cars are from mainstream automakers, some from established EV makers, and some from new start-ups.
The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Is A 677-Horsepower Maniac!
Fast SUVs are becoming increasingly popular. People want the safety and “above all” feeling offered by these larger vehicles but would still like something sporty and fast. Up until now, fast SUVs used clever suspension and big engines to provide the performance necessary. However, the introduction of electrification has forced manufacturers to change their approach. Morally speaking, we are not sure how environmentally friendly an SUV that weighs roughly three tons and is full of batteries is, but nonetheless, we can certainly say they are fast as the all-new Mercedes EQE AMG proves. This is the first-ever electric SUV to roll out of AMG so it’s an important one – let’s have a look at what it can offer.
10 Reasons Why The SV650 Is Suzuki’s Best Bike
Recent spy shots have suggested that Suzuki is about to drop the aging but bulletproof V-twin engine as found in the V650 and the V-Strom DL650 for a much more modern parallel twin design, following the lead of Yamaha, BMW, and KTM. For Suzuki diehards, this will be sad news as the SV650’s engine was something pretty unique in the world of lightweight roadster motorcycles. Suzuki has said nothing about when the V-twin engine will be phased out so let’s enjoy it while we still can and celebrate this iconic engine and the brilliance of the SV650.
DMC’s Solution Can Put Your 992 GT3 Into the RS Territory
Porsche recently unveiled the more track-focused 911 GT3 RS in August 2022, and though powertrain updates are minimal, it is undoubtedly a step above in design and on-track driveability. After the GT3 RS's introduction, the slightly less track-focused GT3 appears more subdued with its factory-installed accessories. However, German design firm DMC has a solution to make the standard GT3 look far more aggressive with the addition of lightweight parts and better aero.
Exclusive: TopSpeed Caught Up With Ex-Mercedes, Rivian Designer Davis Yongwon Lee
As someone who wanted to get into Transportation Design myself, I was very excited when I recently got the opportunity to speak with renowned automotive designer Davis Yongwon Lee. He was responsible for one of the most stunning concept cars of all time the, Vision Mercedes Maybach 6. Mr.Lee has previously worked as a senior designer with brands like Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, and more recently EV startup Rivian.
Top 10 Sport Bikes for the Track
As a sport bike rider, you want to push your bike to the limit and find out what it can really do. There’s just one small problem. You can’t legally do that on public roads. This is one of the reasons why track days are so popular. Become one with your bike as you lean into the corners and find out what your bike can really do. To make the most of your day at the track, you need a bike that’s built for it. These are the top 10 bikes that consistently perform well on the track.
2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition Review: The Brand's Most Rugged SUV In Over A Decade
Before Zoom-Zoom became a household advertising slogan during the early 2000s, Mazda had been tapping manufacturing partner and sizable stakeholder Ford for some rebadged 4X4s. The Navajo was a 2-door Explorer, the B-Series a Ranger pickup and the Tribute a small SUV based on the Escape. But by 2008, when Ford decided to divest its stake in the small Japanese automaker, Mazda's product lineup had begun a path to more street-focused utility vehicles like the CX-7. So as not to miss out on the off-road SUV craze currently gripping American drivers, Mazda is introducing the CX-50 Meridian Edition – the brand's first foray into more rugged territory in over a decade.
The 2024 Integra Type-S Is Proof Acura Doesn't Care What Fans Think
The Acura Integra has a place in automotive history as one of the best, front-wheel-drive cars to come out of Japan. The nameplate dates back to 1986 and until now it has, mostly, not failed to impress. While the 2023 Acura Integra was, not at all, what many enthusiasts had hoped for, the model is about to receive a fresh dose of performance as the 2024 Integra Type-S has finally been confirmed. If you were expecting something completely new, however, get ready to be disappointed as the 2023 Honda Civic Type-R genes seem to be running strong here.
Top 10 Custom Bike Makers
The idea of a motorcycle is a customization of the previous generation's pedal bikes, allowing riders to have the latest innovations on their chosen platform. Custom bike makers and modders have allowed riders to customize the bike to their liking. These are the most popular options for custom motorcycles on the market today.
Here’s What A Supercharged Harley-Davidson Does On A Drag Strip
If you’re into supercharged motorcycles, you must already know TTS Performance. For those of you who don’t, TTS is a UK-based shop that specializes in building bespoke superchargers and has given us some insane motorcycles, its latest project being the 370-horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa. The shop also loves putting the bikes to the test on drag strips and in its latest visit, TTS founder Richard Albans took a supercharged Harley-Davidson Road King to a drag strip. The result? Well, stupid-fast quarter-mile times, what else!
Everything You Need To Know About The Polestar 3
The Polestar 3 is an amazing piece of Swedish engineering. Here we have a vehicle crafted by a company that understands the importance of reducing emissions for a brighter future. It also understands what it takes to make a driver and the passengers feel comfortable and connected at the same time. Even more exciting is its high-tech AI computer that makes this SUV feel like something out of a sci-fi movie! Let's take a look at all the wonderful things this SUV has to offer.
The Honda RC51 Is A Bonafide Ducati Slayer From The Early 2000s Up For Sale
Honda has always been a key player in motorcycle racing, resulting in some crazy road bikes for thrill seekers. While many are well aware of the CBR1000RR Fireblade and CBR600RR, not many know about the iconic RC51 from the early 2000s. It redefined Honda’s racing success in many ways, and enthusiasts still call it one of the best-used motorcycles money can buy.
